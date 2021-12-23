Leave it to Bigfoot to leave a big impression.
A photo of the hairy, lifelike model dubbed “Forest” on display in the Hastings museum owned and operated by Harriett McFeely soon will be part of a growing exhibit at the Library of Congress in Washington aimed at capturing what life in America looks like today.
The exhibit is part of a broader collection featuring Civil War photographs by Mathew Brady, Depression-era shots by Dorothea Lange, and original Native American images by Edward Curtis.
Established in 1893, the Library of Congress is the official library that serves Congress and is considered the nation’s de facto national library.
“Forest” is a contribution to the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center by McFeely’s museum business partner, Kenny Collins, 60, of Blue Hill. The model has become a favorite son to those visiting the museum.
His life-like face and deep brown fur coat captured the imagination of photographer Carol Highsmith, 75, who focused much of her attention on it during her shoot at the museum earlier this week.
“I’m blown away by this place,” Highsmith said. “That’s what’s so fun about America; we have this freedom to be able to do odd things. For us to go in and see a nuance of Nebraska that is so unique and kind of blow-away … you just don’t see this riding along the interstate.
“What is America photographically, visually? It’s 100,000 things, from Bigfoot to a very fine interior of a house. This is us now.”
Highsmith has been taking photos across the United States over the last 41 years as part of a project to capture images of American life. Her work has been supported through the years by “wealthy people and foundations,” as well as congressional funding, and currently is focused on the final states admitted to the Union.
The 70,000 or so photos taken by Highsmith working alongside her husband, journalist Ted Landphair, 79, will remain indefinitely accessible to viewers across the globe, both online and in person, through the Library of Congress. The photographs are provided to the library copyright-free.
“There is no end date on these photographs of Bigfoot and all that I’m taking in Nebraska — could be 1,000 years, 2,000 years, I don’t know,” Highsmith said. “I won’t be here.”
So how does a humble museum run from the home of a 76-year-old retired widow merit such recognition?
Highsmith said she and her husband, who live in Hagerstown, Maryland, discovered McFeely’s sasquatch museum while looking for interesting subject matter to represent Nebraska in their segment of the nationwide exhibit.
Through internet searches and a chat with Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Bigfoot museum emerged as a perfect addition for their eclectic collection of images.
“Ted does the research on finding unique and sometimes not-so-unique things,” Highsmith said. “He went to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and they led him here.
“Every state has its own look and reason to be. A lot of what I’m photographing now will be gone in 500 years, but the images will last. That’s the key.”
Landphair considers their project one “for the ages,” intended to capture the imagination of viewers for decades, if not centuries.
“This is what life was like in America at this time,” he said. “There are wonderful photographers shooting beautiful photographs (elsewhere), but they’re usually for a magazine spread or newspaper article or display in a gallery. That’s all wonderful, but that doesn’t last 500 years and isn’t given away (copyright free).”
McFeely opened her museum on her birthday on Sept. 12, 2018, and continues to pour exhibit acquisitions into her over-cramped quarters on an almost daily basis. Visitors from around the globe have flocked to the small but abundantly stocked museum to examine what evidence is available in hopes of proving or disproving to themselves the existence of the larger-than-life creature.
Additionally, McFeely will host her fifth Bigfoot Conference on April 23-24, 2022, at the Hastings City Auditorium. Prior conferences have included presentations by television celebrities Cliff Barackman, James “Bobo” Fay and Bigfoot tracker Bob Gimlin, whose iconic footage of Bigfoot filmed with Roger Patterson in 1967 at Bluff Creek in California is regarded by many as the most credible visual evidence ever recorded of the mysterious creature.
To McFeely, garnering entry into the prestigious Library of Congress is welcomed recognition, something quite different from the rejection she has endured from family members and former friends who have shunned her for believing in and promoting the plausible existence of the controversial creature.
“I was absolutely astounded,” she said of her pending inclusion in the exhibit. “She (Highsmith) said it will be there for 700 years, and I was thinking afterward, ‘Unless Jesus comes back.’ I’ve never ever thought of being immortal.”
And while her own eyewitness accounts have removed all doubt in her mind as to whether Bigfoot is in fact real, McFeely continues to seek out the latest reported sightings and evidence available, offering visitors to her museum and conferences even more material to ponder. Inclusion in the Library of Congress collection has served to rekindle her dwindling spirit of late, she said.
“This time of the year is really slow,” she said. “And of course, COVID hit us and that was not too good (for business), either. I was just starting to think, ‘What is Plan B here?’ This was just so mind-boggling. Surreal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.