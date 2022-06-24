Dirt work is scheduled to begin next week on the Hastings Family YMCA renovation and expansion project.
Hastings Family YMCA CEO Troy Stickels said Thursday that contractor Hausmann Construction of Lincoln will bring some equipment and start some dirt work, which will go on for a few weeks. Major demolition and construction will start the middle of August.
“As a result of that we’ll be moving out of the 16th Street location by the end of August,” he said. “It’s coming quick.”
As part of the project, the YMCA will renovate the 46,500 square feet of existing space at the 16th Street building and add a lot of square footage.
The Hastings Family YMCA’s two buildings — the original 16th Street YMCA and 18th Street — are in need of substantial repairs, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and more streamlined layout for operational efficiency.
Based on a community survey and strategic planning by key stakeholders and leaders, the Y has reimagined a space that includes renovating and expanding the 16th Street facility and selling the 18th Street facility.
Stickels said Grace Life Church will purchase the 18th Street building and lease the majority of the building back to the YMCA while construction is ongoing at the 16th Street building.
The Hastings Family YMCA worked with architecture engineering firm Schemmer on the project.
The early childhood development center and youth programming will be located in the northeast corner of the 16th Street building, where the racquetball courts are now.
“There’s a lot of dirt work there to level that down,” Stickels said. “A lot of dirt work has to be done before it gets cold.”
There will be an additional parking lot on the north side for staff and parents taking children to child care.
Two new basketball courts will be added to the east side of the building.
The 16th Street pool will remain open through the swimming season until mid-March. The pool then will be closed through the end of August 2023.
“We don’t anticipate any disruption in the swim season,” Stickels said.
Changing rooms will be available, but not showers.
The entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2024.
“Unfortunately, it takes eight to 10 months to get some of the stuff that we need,” he said.
YMCA staff members and volunteers are moving equipment in the 18th Street weight room to a space near the tennis courts on Friday. Cardio and weight room equipment from the 16th Street building then will be moved into the 18th Street weight room.
Stickels said this is to be sensitive to putting everyone in one building.
“It will give people who are used to working out at 16th Street a ground-level space where everything’s together,” he said. “We’ve kind of separated the young people from the older people (with two buildings) and now we’re putting them all in one space. We wanted to make sure there was somewhere where they didn’t have to do stairs and was accessible to everybody. It’ll actually be a much bigger space than we have now over here at 16th Street.”
The cycling room will move into what is now a game room, formerly a racquetball court in the 18th Street building.
“All of our fitness classes that we have right now at 16th Street, we’ll continue those and they’ll be at different spaces at 18th Street, but we’re not going to have to cancel any classes during the process,” Stickels said. “We’re lucky we have the space to do that.”
Physical work is about to start in spite of the fact that costs have increased 38% since the project was publicly announced on Aug. 30, 2021.
The original budget was $13.9 million. Of that total, $500,000 was to go to the YMCA’s endowment.
Total cost estimates are now $19.2 million.
To date, about 98% of the $19.2 million has been raised. But the project still needs another $500,000.
“I do want to make sure people understand that although we’re starting, we don’t have all the money,” Stickels said. “We’re still raising money and we still need to get to our goal.”
The Hastings Family YMCA received a $5 million grant from the state through LB566, the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act, which provides grants to qualified nonprofit organizations to assist with capital projects that were delayed due to COVID-19.
The YMCA was one of a handful of organizations in Hastings to receive funds through LB566.
The YMCA recently had a celebration, recognizing its fundraising accomplishments so far.
“It’s just absolutely mind blowing to think that we’ve raised over $9 million just in our own community,” Stickels said. “How blessed we’ve been to have some really big donations to kick things off. It’s huge for the community. I’ve been dreaming about the day that there’d be equipment out here doing stuff.”
