Close to 60 people occupied Carter Park on Tuesday night to honor a friend and competitor, who just so happened to be a doctor to some.
How did they do it?
“With a picnic,” said Brenda Breckner-Catlett, the widow of Dr. Frederick “Fred” Catlett, a longtime physician at Hastings Family Practice and Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Change that to picknic.
Yes, there was food of the potluck variety, tables and the like.
But the event was shaped around pickleball, a game enjoyed by Catlett, who died Feb. 1 of stroke at age 73.
“He loved it,” Breckner-Catlett said. “We’d play all the time.”
And so do others. By now it’s safe to say pickleball has gone a bit mainstream. Specialized facilities are popping up across the country.
Carter Park was transformed in 2021 to accommodate an increasing number of players. There are six courts located in its northeast corner.
On Tuesday, they were all full. They often are, especially during the mornings and evenings.
Matches began about 45 minutes after dinner and a brief thank-you speech from event organizers Vera Zabloudil and Rachel Bosle, who are the vice president and president of the Hastings Pickleball Club, respectively.
Around 40 people participated in the actual pickleball while others watched in camping chairs outside the chainlink fence.
“I am amazed by the turnout,” Breckner-Catlett said. “I didn’t think we’d get 60 people out for the picnic.”
Tournament format was a mixed round-robin. Players rotated in and out and some collaborated with different partners each time on the court.
John Osgood of Minden played with Norma Rust in his first match. The two played against each other in a second turn.
The retired principal of C.L. Jones Middle School complimented the courts at Carter Park and the event honoring Catlett.
“This is a great event,” said Osgood, who plays in venues in and around the Tri-Cities.
