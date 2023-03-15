Pickup crashes into train
JUNIATA — A Juniata man had minor injuries after colliding with a train Wednesday afternoon, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 9:33 pm
Greg Hupp reportedly was driving a pickup truck northbound on Osage Avenue about a quarter-mile south of 12th Street when he failed to yield to an eastbound train and crashed into it about 2:38 p.m.
Hupp, the only occupant of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
