Emergency landing
A Virginia pilot made an emergency landing at the Hastings Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon after a mechanical problem was found mid-flight.
Deb Bergmann, airport manager, said the pilot had purchased a two-seat airplane in Colorado and was flying it back to his home in Virginia.
During the flight, the pilot had some mechanical issues and notified air traffic control in Minneapolis.
“Minneapolis directed him to land here because it was the closest airport,” Bergmann said.
The pilot landed in Hastings about 3:30 p.m. and a mechanic examined the airplane to correct any problems.
Bergmann said the incident wasn’t particularly troubling, but showed the importance of keeping the airport and its runways in good condition so it can be ready when needed. It also served as a way to polish the airport’s response plan.
“It was a good learning experience,” she said.
Road rally
CAMPBELL — The community here will celebrate the 43rd edition of the Campbell Road Rally with festivities Friday and Saturday.
Events get under way 7 p.m. Friday with a card tournament at the American Legion Hall.
Registration for the road rally begins 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The rally starts at 2.
A barbecue supper and beer garden will open at 5:30 p.m. Rally registration (paid per person) covers the price of the meal.
The band Bases Loaded will play for a street dance from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
