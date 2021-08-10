The Pine Patch Christmas tree farm received approval on Monday to construct a new barn for existing uses as well as the added use of neighborhood assembly for special events throughout the year.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve the conditional use permit amendment resolution. Councilman Ted Schroeder was absent, but did provide a statement of support for the application.
Applicants Joe and Nikayla Kindig are the new owners of the Christmas tree farm at 780 E. 26th St.
They are seeking to replace the existing barn on the property with a new 2,846-square-foot barn. Former City Building Inspector Mark Evans determined the capacity should be 99 people.
Joe Kindig said he and Nikayla are working to fill a need, as well as provide a unique experience within the Tri-City area.
“We feel the rebuild of the barn is not only necessary in conducting business, but as a key part in the customer’s experience at our farm,” he told the council on Monday.
The new barn also could be home to visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus during the holiday season.
Kindig said he and his wife made countless revisions to their plan and spent months preparing it. He presented that plan at two Hastings Planning Commission meetings.
“We’ve worked with very knowledgeable employees of the city to ensure we’ve been following city guidelines,” he said. “We’ve listened to our neighbors’ concerns and have worked hard to address them.”
A 33-spot parking lot also is included for the grounds.
The hours will be 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. No alcohol is permitted.
Three conditions are placed on the permit:
- The private easement must be updated, tied to the land and new owners, and indicate its continued usage only for the Christmas tree portion of the business.
- Since pedestrians may walk across the driveways as they view and select trees, the Kindigs must place signage to caution drivers that pedestrians may be in the area.
For assembly neighborhood uses, an amendment will be required if alcohol is added, music is added to events other than the Christmas tree business events, or there is a change in hours of operation.
There were a few neighbors of Pine Patch who expressed concerns.
“I would like business to stay at the tree farm, but I do not want a bigger building,” said Roger Duering of 880 E. 26th St.
Connie Gendville-Keen of 815 E. 26th St. said the Kindigs’ plan sounds “wonderful,” but shouldn’t be inside city limits.
“Our traffic now with the (16th Street) viaduct closed — the traffic is a lot more than it was previously, and the noise,” she said.
Her family purchased its property as a quiet residential neighborhood.
“I feel like Mrs. Scrooge and I don’t want to,” she said. “Nothing is worse than not getting along with your neighbors.”
Former Pine Patch owner David Glass as well as the Kindigs’ attorney, Dan Pauley of Omaha, and adjacent landowner John Northrup all spoke in support of the Kindigs.
A couple written statements were emailed in support of the Kindigs.
A few of the comments praised the Kindigs’ entrepreneurial spirit.
Northrup said the property’s existing barn has been there at least the 34 years Northrup has been there.
“I have been in there, and I think it would be a wise recommendation to allow that to be rebuilt,” he said.
Kindig said he and Nikayla stand behind the goals and dreams of the Pine Patch and are “extremely confident we have given the absolute best effort in working with everyone involved.”
They are willing to work with the neighbors to find common ground.
“We’re always a tree farm first and will continue to do so,” he said. “The Pine Patch is truly one of Hastings’ gems.”
While some people in the capacity crowd were at the council meeting for the Pine Patch issue or other agenda items, most of the audience members were there to support Alton Jackson who requested to be on the council’s agenda for public comment to discuss the code of conduct by city officials.
Jackson was one of three chief petitioners who have worked to try to save the 16th Street viaduct from demolition.
He accused City Administrator Dave Ptak and Mayor Corey Stutte of deceit when it came to not having a special election to determine the fate of the viaduct as well as the wording of the ballot language that appeared on the November 2020 general election.
The general election ballot included a question giving voters the opportunity to authorize the rebuilding of the 16th Street viaduct, by issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $12.5 million. The issue narrowly failed.
“We are very serious about this unfair treatment and have done our homework about this historic landmark,” Jackson said. “We are not going away. The ball is in your court. You can serve several thousand Hastings citizens and out-of-towners if you revisit this issue and make sure lies don’t change elections.”
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously voted to table the application for an amendment to a conditional use permit for an extended stay area at Hastings Campground, 302 E. 26th St.
- Unanimously voted to postpone further action on the ordinance amending city code sections addressing temporary use permits until after the issue can be discussed at the council’s September work session.
- Voted 6-0-1 to approve a $374.07 claim from Eldon’s Automotive Repair. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker abstained.
- Unanimously approved authorization for the mayor to sign the Airport Improvement Project application for a snow removal equipment building as well as contract documents. The project is paid for with outside funding.
Unanimously approved the execution of an agency agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (Aeronautics Division) for Project No. 3-31-0040-020-2021, The American Rescue Plan Act.
