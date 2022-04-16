SUTTON — Scouts from Harvard and Sutton invited racers of all ages to test their speed at the Second Annual Past, Present and Future Pinewood Derby Races on Saturday at the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department.
Scouts and their leaders raced against each other for bragging rights during the fundraising event.
Amber Ekeler of Sutton, Cubmaster for Pack 164, said money raised during the race will be used to purchase learning materials for the pack as well as help offset expenses related to scouting.
Ekeler said some came to race or watch while others simply dropped off donations for the cause.
She thanked all the community members who provided assistance, especially the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department for allowing the pack to host the event at the station, though she had an in since her husband Jason is a volunteer for the department.
“It is awesome to have the fire department support us,” she said. “It’s amazing how well people pulled together.”
Pinewood Derby cars are crafted of wood with nails acting as axles to keep plastic wheels on the vehicle as gravity pulls it down the track. Weight is limited to five ounces, but the design is left to the imagination of the builders.
At Saturday’s event, one of the fastest cars featured Pokemon characters. Another car resembled a block of cheese with a mouse on top.
The track used in Sutton allowed four cars to race at the same time. Older scouts from Troop 164 helped operate the races as part of their leadership training.
Carsen Rowley of Grand Island brought his Lion Cub son, Dylan, out for the event. Dylan is a member of Pack 114 in Grand Island.
For some scouts, Carsen said the Pinewood Derby is a highlight of the year, each time modifying their car to improve performance.
Though normally an event for only Cub Scouts, he liked the idea of opening it up for all ages.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “It’s nice to get as many people racing as you can.”
