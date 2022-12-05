A 33-year-old Hastings man whose drunken driving caused the deaths of two teenagers last year on the outskirts of Hastings has been sentenced to 38-42 years in prison.

Anthony Pingel of 3239 Wendell Drive was sentenced to 18-20 years for each of two manslaughter charges on Monday in Adams County Court. The two sentences are to be served consecutively.

