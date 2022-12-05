A 33-year-old Hastings man whose drunken driving caused the deaths of two teenagers last year on the outskirts of Hastings has been sentenced to 38-42 years in prison.
Anthony Pingel of 3239 Wendell Drive was sentenced to 18-20 years, to be served consecutively, for each of two manslaughter charges on Monday in Adams County Court.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar also sentenced Pingel to serve a consecutive two years in prison for two charges of third-degree assault, with 60 additional days, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Farquhar referred to the pre-sentencing investigative report submitted by the probation office before ordering Pingel’s sentence.
Despite Pingel’s lack of prior criminal history, Farquhar said Pingel’s binge drinking, sometimes to the point of blacking out, demonstrates a dangerous pattern of behavior through the previous decade.
“Categorizing you as anything other than a ticking time bomb over the last 10 years would be categorically false,” Farquhar said. “This pattern of drinking yourself out of reality has caused this horrific tragedy.”
Not only did the crash kill two teens and injure two others, but Farquhar noted the psychological damage caused to the first responders and others who came out to help after the crash.
“They will have to live with what they saw, heard and smelled for the rest of their lives,” he said.
Assistant Adams County Attorney Cassie Baldwin described the scene for the judge as well as pointing out quotes from various victim impact statements submitted by family and friends.
First responders arrived at 12th Street and Blaine Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 12, 2021. A black 1997 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Kaden Atz, 18, was traveling eastbound on 12th Street when Pingel’s northbound 2015 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee blew through the stop sign at Blaine Avenue and smashed into the passenger side of the truck.
The crash reportedly shoved the Ram into the northeast ditch where it landed on its passenger side. The truck caught fire with Victoria Fleming, 16, of Superior and Tristen Owens, 18, trapped inside. Atz and Corbin Lewellyn had been on the driver’s side of the vehicle and were injured but able to exit.
Baldwin said Atz tried to get Fleming and Owens out of the burning truck, but was unsuccessful.
The truck was fully engulfed by the time help arrived. Witnesses tried to put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher, but to no avail.
In his witness impact statement, Baldwin said Atz described living with flashbacks and nightmares from the horrific scene.
“Kaden had to watch as two people he loved burned, and that’s his reality,” she said.
Autopsies reported that Fleming and Owens died due to blunt force trauma and fire injuries. Baldwin said that the condition of the bodies made it more difficult for law enforcement to identify them, having to rely on DNA and dental records.
Pingel was found to have a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.08 gram or more by weight of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.
Due to the pain and suffering caused by Pingel’s actions of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to yield at the stop sign, Baldwin asked for the maximum sentence: 19-20 years for the manslaughter charges and one year for each of the assault charges.
Pingel’s attorney, Richard Calkins, urged the judge to consider Pingel’s very low risk assessment in the pre-sentencing report in most categories, including criminal history, pro-criminal attitude, past family history, education and work history. Pingel scored high in the alcohol or drug category. Pingel is involved in his community and church.
“What came across to me is that Mr. Pingel is a good man who made a mistake,” he said.
Calkins said Pingel didn’t set out with the intention of harming anyone and has taken responsibility for the deaths and injuries. Pingel hasn’t tried to minimize the pain and suffering caused by his actions that night.
Pingel was also affected by the traumatic crash scene and has maintained his sobriety in the 11 months since the crash.
“He’s lived with what happened every day since it happened,” Calkins said. “He is not taking this lightly. He knows he is going to live with the consequences of this for the rest of his life.”
Prior to his sentencing, Pingel read from a prepared statement, choking up at times.
Pingel said he thinks about the youth killed in the crash every day and knows there is nothing he can offer to repair the devastation he caused to the families of those involved.
“Saying sorry is such an insignificant gesture, but it’s all I have,” he said. “I took their lives and shattered the lives of everyone here in the courtroom today. The grief I carry is the grief I caused and I will continue to carry it with me for the rest of my life.”
Pingel said he will never release himself from the guilt and shame over his actions. In the future, he hopes to be able to share his story with youth to convince them to avoid making similar mistakes.
“I know it’s not comforting to you today, but I will never let Victoria’s or Tristan’s deaths be in vain,” he said. “My words mean nothing and my emotions are meaningless. I promise to atone through action.”
