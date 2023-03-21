After more than 35 years of adding piece by piece to the city of Hastings’ roll of properties declared blighted and substandard, officials now are suggesting the first-ever removal of that designation from a parcel of land.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Hastings Planning Commission, City Attorney Jesse Oswald and Randy Chick, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Authority, proposed the city rescind the blighted and substandard status for the Hastings Dog Park near Good Samaritan Village in the southeast part of town.
The dog park, which stands on the former South Landfill site, encompasses about 22 acres, Oswald said.
Commissioners voted 7-0 to recommend that the Hastings City Council do as Oswald and Chick proposed.
Commission Chairman Greg Sinner and Commissioners Lou Kully and Rakesh Srivastava didn’t attend.
Since 1987, the City Council has gone through the process of declaring various parcels of land blighted and substandard and, as such, in need of redevelopment, as allowed under Nebraska’s Community Redevelopment Law. The process includes completion of a blight study that examines the age and condition of structures in the area, plus many other factors.
Each parcel designated as blighted and substandard is part of one of 16 defined Redevelopment Areas in the city. Land that is part of one of the 16 areas may be eligible for project assistance from the Community Redevelopment Authority, including through tax-increment financing.
State law specifies that no more than 35% of a community’s total land area may be designated blighted and substandard. Chick said about 28% of Hastings’ land area holds the designation currently, and that the dog park property accounts for about one-tenth of 1%.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Oswald and Chick told the commissioners that since the dog park occupies the old landfill site and probably has no prospects as a building site or for any higher level of redevelopment, its blighted-and-substandard designation serves no ongoing purpose.
Therefore, they said, the designation should be removed from the 22-acre parcel so the dog park no longer will count toward the city’s 35% limit — a move that would free up capacity for some potentially more beneficial redevelopment effort elsewhere in Hastings in the future.
“We’re not anywhere near that (35% mark) yet,” Oswald said. “We just thought it’s be a good opportunity to get that percentage a little bit lower.”
Chick said the old South Landfill property was an original part of Redevelopment Area No. 5, which was established in the mid-1990s.
“At the time, it was kind of an obvious thing,” he said.
The site required environmental cleanup, and that work was completed many years ago before the dog park opened.
Now, it’s time to move on and keep an eye out for redevelopment potential elsewhere in the city, said Chick, who has managed the CRA with the title of ex-officio secretary or executive director for most of its history.
“This is the first time we’ve actually done an ‘unblighting,’ so it’s kind of a new territory, but I think it’s pretty simple,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, the Planning Commission:
- Conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to recommend City Council approval of a requested rezoning of 901 S. Lincoln Ave. from an R-1 single-family residential district to an R-2 mixed-density neighborhood district.
Applicants Bryce and Stephanie Anderson intend to remove the existing house and garage from the property, then build two duplexes there and offer units for rent.
Alternate Commissioner Chuck Rosenberg said the neighborhood in that area includes storage units and apartments, and more multi-family residential housing would be beneficial there.
“We have a huge need for housing,” he said.
Commission First Vice Chair Ann Hinton, who presided at Tuesday’s meeting, agreed the property redevelopment would be a good change.
“It will be an improvement, and it will add additional housing,” Hinton said.
Voted 7-0 to recommend council approval of a final plat for the Brickhouse Subdivision, which will combine eight current lots into three north of H Street between Burlington and Lincoln avenues. Lee Vrooman, city engineering director and interim director of development services, said applicant Douglas P. Ruhter intends to rezone the entire area for C-3 general commercial use.
