After more than 35 years of adding piece by piece to the city of Hastings’ roll of properties declared blighted and substandard, officials now are suggesting the first-ever removal of that designation from a parcel of land.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Hastings Planning Commission, City Attorney Jesse Oswald and Randy Chick, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Authority, proposed the city rescind the blighted and substandard status for the Hastings Dog Park near Good Samaritan Village in the southeast part of town.

