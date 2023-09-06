Adams County may be adding regulations for data centers after a set of rules was forwarded to the Board of Commissioners by the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday at its regular meeting.
Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 9-0 to recommend zoning regulations for data centers be added to the county’s rules.
While they have no applications yet, commission member Mike Allen said it would be best for the county to adopt regulations in advance.
“I feel it’s pretty important we pass these onto the commissioners so Adams County has some form of regulations in place,” he said. “I know it’s been a contentious issue. I think this addresses all concerns that have been brought to us.”
Data centers function as a rental space for the computers programmed to run the computations. Crypto miners ship in their equipment and pay the owners of the data center for space, maintenance, internet and electricity.
Under the proposed regulations, data centers and accessory structures would be allowed by conditional use permit in areas designated Industrial-1 and Industrial-2.
The holder of an approved conditional use permit must submit an annual report to the county zoning office detailing compliance with the standards and criteria with a minimum of semiannual measurements of noise, liquid waste, heat and light.
The premises and buildings/containers have to be maintained in a neat and orderly condition. The area is required to be fenced and secured, and noxious weeds must be controlled.
Noise levels can’t exceed more than 20 decibels above the normal ambient noise level at a quarter-mile from the data center. Maximum decibel levels will be limited to a maximum one-hour limit of 55 decibels from the property line of any existing dwelling, platted residential area, public park, recreational area, church cemetery, religious area, school, or historical site within a half mile of the data center.
In the event a data mining center discontinues operation for a period of more than 12 consecutive months, all equipment will be removed, and the property will be restored to its original condition at the owner’s expense.
Any change of ownership of the structures, data mining operation, or land requires notification to the Adams County Zoning Department.
Allen said much of the opposition to data centers stems from the noise generated by the facilities. He and other members of the Planning and Zoning Commission spoke to other communities that have data centers.
Commission member Henry Wilson asked whether the setback of a half-mile and the noise level measured at a quarter-mile should be the same distance.
Commission member Brad Henrie said he preferred keeping the setback at a half-mile and the extra distance would allow the sound measured at a quarter-mile to dissipate even more before reaching the half-mile.
If the regulations need to be changed at a later time, an amendment can be made. Commission member Bob Hansen said a similar procedure was followed for the adoption of wind energy regulations.
“We’ve adopted the most restrictive measures we’ve found in our research of other counties,” Allen said.
In other business Tuesday, the commission approved a recommendation to rezone multiple lots in Ayr from urban residential to transitional agriculture to allow a cellphone company to build a new tower to provide improved service to the village.
