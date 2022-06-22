The site of the former Bert’s Pharmacy building is safe, and work continues to progress at the Theatre District development on the west side of Hastings.
Prompted by questions from Greg Sinner, chairman of the Hastings Planning Commission, members of the Hastings Development Services Department provided updates to those projects during the Hastings Planning Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.
While support beams still are in place, the Bert’s Pharmacy building at Second Street and Hastings Avenue is down.
“It’s completely safe,” said Kevin Kubo, Hastings chief building official.
He is unsure about the future plans for the site.
“The building next door is in limbo as he (building owner Scot Dewitt) is awaiting his insurance company to be contacting us and G&G Dozer, which put up the supports for that building,” Kubo said. “I talked to Mr. Dewitt this morning and he was going to call G&G Dozer to find out if they could remove that steel, so we could open up Second Street.”
In regard to the Theatre District development on the site of the former Imperial Mall, Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said the city still is working on the air zoning permits to construct buildings so close to the Hastings Municipal Airport.
An air zoning permit was completed for the entire development, but a permit needs to be completed for each building, as well, going through the Federal Aviation Administration permit review process.
City officials and developers have had many discussions with the FAA.
“I expect to see that those air zoning permits will start to be approved,” Parnell-Rowe said.
The multifamily structure permit has been approved for quite some time.
Theatre Drive is complete, cutting through the development.
Parnell-Rowe said the city expects the 9,000-square-foot, steel-frame flex office building to go up as soon as the air zoning is approved.
The project also is awaiting a building permit for the movie theater remodel, but Parnell-Rowe said she has heard that is coming.
“I think there are probably a lot of things that are being said in the public and questions,” she said. “Just know that this is not an easy process and we are doing what we can do to help the developers with this important development. It’s one of those things that it has to be vetted through more than just the local entity. We rely heavily on what the FAA tells us as part of our airport zoning.”
She said she wouldn’t want to provide information that contradicts the FAA.
“There are always hurdles with development,” she said. “We’re doing the best we can and it will come up soon.”
Kubo said 75% of the multifamily building’s footings are complete and plumbing infrastructure is ongoing.
Contractors are allowed to pour footings for the flex building, but approval from the FAA still is needed.
“They’re improving the site as much as they can, as much as they are allowed to improve it,” Kubo said. “We’re working with the owners to keep moving on the project.”
Also during the meeting, commission members voted 7-0 to recommend approval for a conditional use permit resolution for a commercial kennel at 815 W. 22nd St.
Applicant Victoria J. Winfield is a veterinarian who currently operates Companion’s Choice Animal Hospital, a veterinary hospital at 820 W. 21st St. and previously at 2217 W. Second St. in Hastings, and has done so for over 13 years.
She said the kennel will be reserved for Companion’s Choice patients and other animals recommended for overnight care by other veterinarians.
The application was recommended for approval with four conditions, including limiting the number of animals kenneled at any one time to 120.
A condition requiring the applicant to replat the property, which includes two buildings, into one piece within 180 days, was removed.
Parnell-Rowe said replatting the property was a good idea, however.
“I would like them to strongly consider doing it in the future, and it sounds like they are willing to do that,” she said.
Winfield and her attorney, Dan Pauley, objected to that particular condition because it wasn’t provided as a condition they could expect.
Pauley said the biggest objection is making sure there won’t be a financial impact.
“If that issue is not there, we will be, probably, following what makes logical sense,” he said.
