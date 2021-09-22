Members of the Hastings Planning Commission gave their OK to a couple of items pertaining to a proposed tunnel car wash to be placed on the west side of Burlington Avenue between 13th and Hill streets.
Commission members voted 7-1 at their regular meeting Tuesday to recommend approval for both a rezone of the property from R-3, Multiple Family Residential to C-O, Commercial Office Non-Retail as well as a conditional use permit resolution for the carwash. Commission alternate Willis Hunt dissented. Commissioner Rakesh Srivastava was absent.
Thomas Kayton of Seward with WashTech presented the plan.
WashTech purchased a handful of properties where the car wash will be located. Those properties are now vacant. Most of them were in substandard condition and would need complete restoration to get them back to working order.
Access to WashTech will be from Hill Street and 13th Street to ensure there are no back-ups on Burlington Avenue.
It takes three minutes for a vehicle to make it through the 100-foot cleaning tunnel.
The car wash will incorporate a water reclaim system that will reuse 70% of the water used in the car wash, ensuring no backup of water in the streets.
A couple of neighbors to the proposed car wash raised concerns including increased traffic in the neighborhood as well as the aesthetics of a car wash in what they consider to be a residential neighborhood.
To deal with the noise of the car wash, the vacuums will be on the east side only.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Pole lighting on the west side will be full cutoff and poles less than 25 feet high.
A 6-foot fence will separate the majority of length of the development.
The comprehensive plan refers to Burlington Avenue as a commercial corridor.
There are seven conditions including providing specific details for the accessible parking space as a van accessible space with building permit, working with the neighbor to the south of what is currently 1301 N. Burlington Ave. to establish a private easement for the sewer line that services that property and will ensure that there is nothing built over this line other than impervious surface or landscaping.
In other business, the commission:
- Received the one- and six-year street improvement plan presentation from Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings.
- Unanimously approved ratification of the recommendation made on Aug. 17 for the restated plan modification for the Theatre District. Even though the commission voted on the item on Aug. 17, the item wasn’t on the agenda.
- Unanimously recommended approval to rezone a portion of land generally located at the southwest corner of E Street and Chicago Avenue from “R-1, Urban Single Family Residential” to “R-2, Mixed-density Neighborhood.”
- Unanimously recommended approval of the final plat for the Habitat Fifth Subdivision, a portion of land generally located at the southwest corner of E Street and Chicago Avenue.
