Hastings Development Services staff members will spend the next month reviewing feedback they received Tuesday for a proposed amendment to city code language for home-based businesses and return with a revised draft.
Commission members voted 9-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to table the amendment, which would update city code section 34-302, addressing home occupations.
City Planner Brian Hurskainen said the intent of the amendment is to allow clarity for home-based businesses as well as establishing a permitting process.
“This helps out the staff and people wanting to do these kinds of businesses, giving them a feel for what the rules are, and give(s) us a feel for what they’re actually doing in case there are any complaints going through that process afterwards,” he said.
The existing home occupation code was last updated in 2009.
In talking about the amendment, Development Services employees said the proposed changes were part of a first draft. Staff welcomed changes.
“We want to allow businesses in homes, but I think we can all agree there has to be a line of when it becomes too much and they need to move to a commercial district and that’s what we’re looking to achieve here,” Hurskainen said.
City Attorney Clint Schukei said each time he read the draft he noticed something different that should be changed.
Home-based businesses have seen growth in the last two years.
“We’re in a time with COVID having happened and people doing more home-based business and working inside their home more that we have to have something in place to make sure traffic is running smooth and we’re not parking in neighbors’ driveways and doing things like that that are creating all kinds of code issues,” Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said.
Commission members spent about an hour discussing the proposed changes.
The proposed code amendment includes 18 provisions, many of which also included subsections.
Among the most frequently questioned provisions included “no more than one home occupation per dwelling unit” as well as the “home occupation activity shall be limited to the hours between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.”
Multiple Planning Commission members mentioned situations where those provisions would not be fair to the business.
“The more we discuss and look at it, it’s just like Clint said, the more you can find and polish it and make it better,” Parnell-Rowe said. “I think that the timeframe isn’t necessary to spell out. I think it’s something we will review for as part of the permit and we will have the discretion to make decisions and judgment calls on whether we want to cap that or limit that timeframe based on the use.”
Development Services employees will take the feedback they received Tuesday and come up with a revised code amendment to present to the planning commission in August.
“We’ll take all these comments, we’ll review them, come up with some changes for you guys and then bring them for you next month,” Hurskainen said.
