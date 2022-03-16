Members of the Hastings Planning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to recommend approval of an amendment to Mary Lanning Healthcare’s campus master development plan.
Commissioners also unanimously recommended approval of an amendment to the official zoning map for Mary Lanning.
Commission members Shawn Rossi, Ann Hinton, Greg Sinner, Michelle Lewis and LaDaun Schoenhals were present. Members Jacque Cranson, Rakesh Srivastava, Lou Kully and Brian Hoffman were absent.
The CMP, Campus Institutional District, is intended as a planned zoning district to assist and encourage the development of educational, institutional and medical uses, and their complementary land uses, in a campus setting.
The first part of that is to have a master development plan to address how the applicant intends on following the standards of the district and allow them flexibility in uses.
With this already being an approved master plan, the city is looking at amending the current plan to include the new pieces of property Mary Lanning has acquired, city staff stated in presenting Tuesday’s agenda item. However, campus institutional district doesn’t address how to handle or process any necessary changes to a master development plan.
A master development plan should be a fluid and ever-changing document, so it should have a “process” to amend it, the staff stated.
As a campus grows and matures with additional area added there may be new needs not originally forecasted when the plan was established.
This plan will change and be reviewed and updated every three to five years.
In other business, board members:
- Unanimously recommended approval for updating Hastings Planning Commission rules and procedures to clean up inconsistencies within the current rules. The first change is to Article I, Section 3 (C), removing the language about ethical principles attached and changes it to have the link provided the rules don’t have to be updated every time the American Planning Association updates its Ethics in Planning. The second change is to Article III Section 3 regarding the order of business. The goal was to make the order reflect what the board actually does at meetings.
- Unanimously recommended approval for the preliminary/final plat for Landmark Implement Subdivision, west of Southern Hills Drive and south of U.S. Highway 6/34, a plat of Tax Lot 3 and conveyance of property to Landmark Holdings LLC.
- Unanimously recommended approval of the final plat for Orchard Subdivision a replat of a tract of land between South Lincoln and South Hastings avenues just north of Lincoln Park.
