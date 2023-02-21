The Hastings Planning Commission welcomed a returning member and re-elected officers for 2023 at its monthly meeting Tuesday at the City Building.
Commissioners welcomed Chuck Rosenberg, who has been appointed an alternate member by Mayor Corey Stutte. The Hastings City Council ratified Rosenberg’s appointment at its Feb. 13 meeting.
Rosenberg is a past longtime commissioner and former commission chairman. He resigned in 2018 after being elected to a Ward 3 seat on the City Council.
Marc Rowan defeated Rosenberg in his bid for re-election to the council in 2022, and Rosenberg finished his council term of office in December.
Rosenberg was appointed to a three-year Planning Commission term set to expire Feb. 1, 2026. As an alternate, he will attend meetings and vote whenever a regular member of the commission is absent.
Stutte also recently appointed Jody Stutzman, already the alternate commissioner, to a regular commission seat, also for a three-year term.
In the regular seat, Stutzman replaces LaDaun Schoenhals. Commission Chairman Greg Sinner expressed his appreciation for Schoenhals’ years of service.
Commissioners Michelle Lewis and Rakesh Srivastava also are continuing commission members, having been reappointed to new, three-year terms.
Sinner said he was happy to see Rosenberg back on the Planning Commission.
“His heart and soul, I know, is in planning,” Sinner said.
Tuesday’s meeting brought the commission’s annual election of officers. Commissioners voted 8-0 to re-elect Sinner as chairman, Ann Hinton as first vice chair and Michelle Lewis as second vice chair after all three expressed an interest in continuing to serve.
“Thank you all for your confidence in all of us officers,” Sinner said following the vote. “We appreciate that.”
Commissioners Lou Kully and Brian Hoffman were not in attendance Tuesday.
The City Planning Commission, which has nine appointed regular members and one alternate, has its regular meetings 4 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month in the City Council chambers at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
The commission makes recommendations to the City Council.
Having elected first and second vice chairs helps ensure an officer will be available to lead a commission meeting in the absence of the chairman.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners voted 8-0 to recommend approval of a preliminary plat for Brickhouse Subdivision, which encompasses eight lots north of H Street between Burlington and Lincoln avenues.
Two of the lots front on South Burlington and correspond to the addresses 937 and 947 S. Burlington Ave., respectively. The Brickhouse Lounge is 937 S. Burlington Ave., and 947 is at the corner of Burlington and H streets.
Lee Vrooman, the city’s interim development services director, said applicant Douglas P. Ruhter wants to take the eight lots and combine them into three larger, more useful lots.
In his application letter, Ruhter explained at least two of the six existing lots not located along South Burlington are “landlocked,” without street access; and three of the six lots are “virtually useless” because an underground drainage culvert runs across them and structures can’t be built over the associated utility easements.
Combining and reconfiguring the eight lots would allow for development of more of the property, including development of a parking lot for the Brickhouse Lounge, Ruhter wrote in his letter.
Vrooman said Ruhter’s eight lots are zoned either for commercial or residential use, and that Ruhter likely would apply to have the entire area rezoned for C-3 general commercial use once a final plat was approved.
That means the property in question could be back before the Planning Commission and City Council multiple times in the coming months.
“We will see this come through several times as the process continues,” Sinner said.
Also on Tuesday, new City Administrator Shawn Metcalf addressed the commission briefly, introducing himself and making himself available to assist if the commission needs anything from him.
Metcalf began work for the city in late December 2022.
One topic the commission will be hearing about before long, Metcalf said, is the future of the City Building, which has a number of repair and rehabilitation needs.
“Here pretty soon we’re going to be doing a big push to talk about city hall,” he said. “It’s apparent that it needs to be addressed, so you will be seeing some stuff come out pretty soon here.”
Vrooman said the city’s comprehensive plan development process is continuing, and that city officials will be meeting with the consultant Friday to lay out a roadmap for the next four to six months of work.
“We are going to be wrapping up public input here probably toward the middle of March, so we’re going to talk about that on Friday, also, and have Tony (Hermann, the city’s new public information manager) help us with getting out a press release on that and kind of make one last, big push.”
The city has received 457 community survey responses to date, but would like to have 500-600 before all is said and done, Vrooman said.
