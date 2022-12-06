With the necessary tax increment financing agreements likely in place, members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the replat of a Kenesaw subdivision.
Commission members voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval of BLW Subdivision, a replat of lot 1 Estey Acres and lots 5,6 and 7 of KCDC Subdivision. Commission member Henry Wilson was absent.
The recommendation was made with the contingency that tax increment financing requirements be met.
Speaking for himself and his wife as well as Daniel and Whitney Streff, and Dustin and Lauren Mayfield, who live there and are applicants, as well, Taylor Jacobitz said the three sets of property owners want to add to their yards from fellow applicants Chris and Keri Wheeler.
The application was tabled at the November meeting because that portion of the subdivision was a tax increment financing project.
Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery recommended in November tabling further action until the applicants could meet with the Community Redevelopment Authority and amend the TIF contract.
Jacobitz said the applicants’ attorney attended the Kenesaw CRA meeting where the application was recommended for approval. The Kenesaw Village Board of Trustees will act on the recommendations next week.
Also during the meeting, commissioners unanimously recommended approval of an application from Logan and Katie Lukow.
The applicants would like to replat Noble Acres Subdivision at 10760 S. Overland Ave., near Roseland, and make it a larger tract.
Noble Acres Subdivision was platted in September 2021 containing 5.91 acres. The proposed plat would contain 6.32 acres.
The proposed subdivision contains an existing house, well and septic system. The applicant would like to vacate Noble Acres Subdivision concurrently with the approval of the Noble Acres Second Subdivision.
Logan Lukow said during the meeting the replat is meant to clarify ownership of the ground that includes the septic system.
