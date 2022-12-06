With the necessary tax increment financing agreements likely in place, members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the replat of a Kenesaw subdivision.

Commission members voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval of BLW Subdivision, a replat of lot 1 Estey Acres and lots 5,6 and 7 of KCDC Subdivision. Commission member Henry Wilson was absent.

