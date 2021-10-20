The Hastings Planning Commission has recommended approval of combining and changing the zoning of nine undeveloped lots in south Hastings for possible use as a plant nursery.
Commission members voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to recommend approval for an ordinance to amend the city of Hastings Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map by changing future zoning for property generally located in the southern portion of the block between South Lincoln Avenue, South Hastings Avenue and I Street from urban residential to commercial/retail. Commissioner Lou Kully was absent.
The area is just north of the Lincoln Park wading pool.
Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said this was staff-driven action to amend the city’s future land use map of the area.
“We were approached about a potential nursery in a portion of this area,” she said. “This is an older part of town. Even though there are several lots there, this particular area hasn’t been built out.”
The house on the southeast corner of the area, on Hastings Avenue, has utilities from lines running down Lincoln Avenue. The sewer main doesn’t run that far south on Hastings Avenue, which is why Parnell-Rowe said developers never built other homes there.
“It’s quite costly to extend a main to a developer, especially when it’s residential and it’s just a few blocks left,” she said. “When you talk about making this a viable area for commercial, with the profit line attached to it, it’s a little easier to swallow to do things.”
Using the space as a nursery is a great idea with Lincoln Park to the south, she said.
“Which already has some beautiful, beautiful trees,” she said. “There are many trees on this property that are already existing. It’s really a great use of area.”
As proposed for the nursery, the only potential construction would be a structure in the northeast corner of the property for maintenance of the area.
Also during the meeting, Planning Commission members:
- Unanimously recommended approval of a resolution for an amended planned district development plan for Engel Construction Co., including undeveloped property generally located west and southwest of Walmart, south of West 42nd Street and northeast of Fisherman Lane.
- Unanimously recommended approval for an ordinance to amend city code to add language for a temporary use permit and amend uses and districts table to include restaurants, mobile vendors, temporary structures, recreational and temporary recreational vehicles. The temporary use permit would allow for administrative approval/processing of temporary structures, mobile vendors and recreational vehicles with regard to longer-term stays at campgrounds and mobile home parks during times of economic development.
