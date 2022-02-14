When members of the Hastings Planning Commission meet this week, they will consider applications for a conditional use permit and change of zoning for a proposed casino and horse racetrack north of Walmart and 42nd Street and to the west of U.S. Highway 281.
The planning commission will meet 4 p.m. Tuesday in the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
Applicant Brian Jorde, of Domina Law Group in Omaha, represents the combined entities of Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC; Hastings Exposition and Racing Inc.; West Fork Inc.; and Gremco Inc. to bring a horse racetrack and casino to Hastings.
Action on the proposed items was pulled from the planning commission’s January meeting at the request of the applicant.
Project estimates include a $40 million proposed development that is expected to result in 120-150 new jobs and $3.7 million to $4.5 million annual payroll plus benefits.
According to the staff report for the item from the city’s Development Services Department, what is unique about this proposal is the way in which Nebraska State Initiative 429 was designed to only allow a casino with a racetrack — a concept that has now been tagged “Racino.”
In Hastings, a racetrack is allowed without a casino only with conditional use permit approval from the City Council in five zoning districts, including C-3 commercial business as recommended, as a slated use of outdoor entertainment and recreation business.
In fact, the city of Hastings’ definition of outdoor entertainment and recreation business includes a racetrack as an example.
The applicant’s clients have purchased property directly to the north of the existing Walmart store for the placement of a racetrack and casino.
The Hastings City Code spells out the four general standards that should be successfully addressed in the applicant’s submission documents and conditional use permit application.
In fact, this guidance goes on to state that “no conditional use design may be approved which will have a permanent negative impact on the items listed in this section that is substantially greater than that anticipated from development permitted without a conditional use.”
The area in question is located outside the city limits and is agricultural but is within the city of Hastings’ extraterritorial jurisdiction.
To the north lies the Lochland residential community, which already has been annexed into the city.
The area between Lochland and the rest of the city has remained agricultural for many years, creating a seemingly independent community charm among the residents in that area, the city’s staff report states.
This area has all the benefits of utilities and services that the city provides, but with physical separation from urban features that offers a quiet and upscale residential atmosphere for those who live there.
The question is whether the proposed casino and racetrack will integrate compatibly with the existing land use.
Though the applicant’s original proposal was to rezone the entire property in question and potentially develop it with some additional residential uses, the applicant since has stated that the northern 300 feet or so of the property and the separately owned parcel to the north totaling 756 feet will continue to be farmed and will remain zoned for ag use.
The 756 feet is an adequate buffer between the uses and more than meets the buffer requirements of a 30-foot buffer to be incorporated, the staff report states.
Staff has requested several supplemental plans be provided from the applicant. Supplemental documentation such as a site-specific tailored manure mitigation plan; a site-specific tailored noise mitigation plan; and a more extensive drainage plan and traffic study will be required as conditions of permits.
Adjacent property notice letters were sent out to all properties within 300 feet of the location. As of the drafting of the staff report, 34 responses in opposition and zero responses in support had been received.
The applicant provided two letters from real estate agents opining that the proposed use would not have a negative impact on property values at Lochland.
The staff recommendation is to disapprove the rezone and the conditional use permit for a horse racetrack conditional use permit. Should the planning commission vote to recommend approval for a conditional use permit, however, staff would recommend doing so with at least 10 conditions stipulated.
Those conditions include compliance with all applicable regulations; annexation of the affected area; establishing a site-tailored noise mitigation plan; establishing separate landscape and waste management plans; completing separate drainage and traffic studies; providing a copy of the group’s approved horse-racing and casino licenses from the Racing and Gaming Commission prior to approval of a building permit and any construction of the development; and developing a separate parking plan that demonstrates suitable parking for the proposed facilities.
