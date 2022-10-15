When members of the Hastings Planning Commission meet on Tuesday they once again will act on an application for a pair of items pertaining to a proposed horse race track and casino, northwest of U.S. Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
The project includes additional development beyond what was presented in a previous application.
Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC, along with West Fork Inc. and Gremco Inc., request a rezoning application from agriculture to commercial business and a conditional use permit application for an outdoor entertainment and recreation business upon nearly 136 acres located northwest of the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
The CUP and rezone applications come at the end of a full agenda. There are five other public hearings and presentation of the 2023-2023 one- and six-year street improvement plan also scheduled for the meeting on Tuesday that is set to begin at 4 p.m., in the council chambers at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
The Planning Commission voted 4-3 in February to recommend disapproval of both a rezone and conditional use permit for a horse racetrack and casino.
The Hastings City Council then voted 4-4 in March each on a rezone and conditional use permit for the application. Approval required a supermajority of six votes.
According to the latest application, the proposed development plan consists of phases.
After obtaining approval of the C3 commercial business rezone application and conditional use application, phase one will consist of constructing the racetrack, casino and administrative building.
Phase two of the plan is to add commercial retail toward the southwest portion of the property near 42nd Street.
In either phase two or phase three, depending upon market forces and demand, the project would include development of residential lots in the northern portion of the property. Next, a hotel would be developed immediately to the west of the casino and then office/retail along the Expressway in the northeastern portion of the property.
The requests before the Planning Commission Tuesday are very narrow, however.
They are to consider rezoning a small area and consider a conditional use permit for a small area in the center of the 136-acre property.
More than 70 acres of the site is proposed to be open or green space.
Developers believe their plans fit in well and complement the existing surrounding properties.
The property west of the subject property is zoned agricultural, to the north is urban single-family residential, to the south is commercial business district and east across Highway 281 has both agricultural and commercial business according to the Hastings zoning designations.
Given the existing zoning of commercial business to the east and south, as well as the traffic corridor between the Expressway and newly expanded West 42nd Street, developers believe the re-zone and conditional use permits fit well in the area and will, according to the application, be the “impetus and springboard for positive developmental growth and business activity in the future.”
Ten existing residences share a property line with the subject property and no residence borders the project area. The distance between the southernmost point of the existing residences and the northernmost point of the project area is more than 700 feet. Additional distance from the location of each residence and the southern boundary of each of their properties adds more of a buffer.
The 42-acre buffer area will remain agricultural in the near term, and project participants will continue to farm that land.
There would be no change to the nature or use of the property bordering the 10 residences. The quarter horse races will be held on the southernmost portion of the track, which is over 1,285 feet south of the nearest existing residential property.
Developers presented in the application that very little racing actually occurs given not having overlapping racing at times when other racetracks are holding their events. Developers have a four-year plan to get to a total of 12 race days annually.
A typical quarter horse race lasts about 15 seconds.
