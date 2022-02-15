Amid a standing room-only crowd in council chambers at the Hastings City Building, members of the Hastings Planning Commission on Tuesday narrowly voted to recommend disapproval of both a rezone and conditional use permit for a horse racetrack on Hastings’ north side.
Following nearly two hours of staff reports, public hearing and discussion among themselves, commissioners voted 4-3 on each of the two items during their regular meeting Tuesday. Jacque Cranson, Michelle Lewis and Shawn Rossi dissented.
Commissioners Greg Sinner and Lou Kully were absent.
The Planning Commission makes non-binding recommendations to the Hastings City Council, which has the authority to approve rezonings and conditional use permits regardless of what recommendations it receives.
Applicant Brian Jorde of Domina Law Group in Omaha represents the combined entities of Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC, and Hastings Exposition and Racing Inc. He spoke to the commission about the opportunity the proposed casino and racetrack development creates.
The application was for a rezone and conditional use permit needed to construct and operate a 5/8-mile horse racetrack and casino within 108 acres of land in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction on the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and West 42nd Street.
The entire property in question is about 153 acres, including 45 agricultural acres north of the proposed racetrack.
Fifty acres in the southeast corner of the property would be rezoned C-3 for the casino.
Project estimates include a $40 million proposed development that would result in 120-150 new jobs and $3.7 million to $4.5 million annual payroll plus benefits.
Developers estimate 650,000 annual visitors, according to proprietary modeling by the developer based on significant experience with this modeling.
Developers also estimate $1,162,500 in annual new tax revenue for both the city and county based on the statutory tax calculation based on the revenue from each of Nebraska’s horse tracks and casinos; $6.9 million in new annual property tax relief, based on percentages of revenue each casino shall pay; and $180,000 in new city property taxes based on a $40 million development at the current Hastings city tax levy rate.
Those figures add up to $9.725 million. Jorde referred to the proposed development as a $10 million opportunity.
Initiatives passed by Nebraska voters in November 2020 allow, authorize and tax gambling at licensed racetracks. Hastings is one of six Nebraska cities with a licensed racetrack with the potential for a casino.
“Imagine how exciting that opportunity is when there’s only six in the entire state and this community, a community that hasn’t grown for the last 20 years and will continue to have that small-town charm and no growth if it doesn’t say yes to exciting projects — that’s what we’re talking about and we’re inviting you to say yes,” Jorde said.
In her staff report recommending disapproval of the applications, Lisa Parnell-Rowe, city director of development services, wrote that staff has evaluated the application and doesn’t feel — based on the future land use plan, the challenges presented by the existing floodplain in the southeast corner, and the proximity to existing residential uses located in Lochland — that the C-3 Commercial Business Zone District is the best-suited zone district for the property in question now or into the future should this development fail.
The proposed racetrack is to specialize in quarter horses.
The plan is to initially start with one day of racing each year and after about five years expand to 12 days.
The city received 36 written documents of opposition from the public, from 28 individuals. The application previously had been on the Planning Commission’s December 2021 and January agendas but was pulled before those meetings occurred.
In addition to Jorde, Hastings developer Alan Anderson, Ed Ziemba of Hastings with the Nebraska Quarter Horse Racing Association, and Jose Briseno of Texas, who has a background in quarter horses, spoke in favor of the application.
“I don’t think this race casino is the right use and purpose for this,” said attorney Dan Pauley, representing some of the opponents. “I think Miss Parnell-Rowe laid that out quite succinctly, explained exactly why that’s the case. I think there’s a lot of misleading facts and information laid on the table today that don’t take into account the full picture of what this means.”
After the public hearing closed, Commissioner Ann Hinton, who was presiding over the meeting, asked for a show of hands from the audience who was against the project.
Including in an overflow viewing area, 47 people raised their hands.
Cranson, who grew up close to Fonner Park in Grand Island, said it is a hard decision to make.
“It never really was an issue in Grand Island, but I certainly can respect everyone who lives close here,” she said. “It’s a hard decision to make, and I just respect everyone who decided to show up tonight. I appreciate both sides.”
Commissioner Rakesh Srivastava said he respected the applicants’ passion but wanted more information associated with the numbers Jorde presented.
Commissioner Michelle Lewis said the area being looked at for a racetrack and casino has had quite a few interested buyers.
“From a retail point of view, that property has always been looked at for retail, C-3 sort of stuff — groceries, neighborhood groceries, big-box retail,” she said. “We’ve had everybody and their dog look at it and nobody wants to buy it, nobody wants to develop it. As far as C-3 is appropriate? Yes, because that’s what we would’ve put there a long time ago if we could’ve just found somebody.”
Rossi said he thought the racetrack and casino was something to potentially be excited about.
“I understand the concerns and the reasons why people would not want it in their backyard, but I also see if you want to keep the younger generation here you need to have opportunities, you need to have entertainment venues, you need to have things that attract people here and you need to have things that build the community,” he said.
Commissioner LaDaun Schoenhals said she understands the casino could make a lot of money for the city of Hastings.
She moved to Hastings from Virginia where she lived for 16 years.
“It was very congested,” she said. “I came to Hastings because it wasn’t congested.”
