AYR — Ford, Fordson, Ferguson, Massey Ferguson and Massey Harris tractors will be in the spotlight at the Platte Valley Antique Machinery’s Association’s 39th annual Antique and Collector Show near here this weekend.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at Crystal Lake Recreation Area along the Little Blue River north of Ayr and will include a variety of tractor and machinery makes and models.

