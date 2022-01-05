Knife threat
A 43-year-old Hastings man accused of using a knife to threaten his girlfriend took a plea deal Tuesday in Adams County District Court.
Timothy D. Fletcher of 1347 N. Cedar Ave. pleaded no contest to strangulation, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, driving under revocation from a drunken driving conviction, and domestic assault.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and scheduled sentencing for March 17 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Fletcher allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at the time, Tina Meudt, following an argument on the way home from a bar on Aug. 2, 2021. Meudt told police Fletcher choked her and punched her in the face several times.
At home, she said, Fletcher pulled a fillet knife from a drawer and raised it above her head like he was going to stab her until she talked him out of it.
Fletcher told police Meudt attacked him and there was a fight, but he didn’t remember anything about a knife or choking Meudt.
GriefShare
A 13-week winter series of GriefShare will begin Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center at Fourth Street andLexington Avenue (west door).
GriefShare is a non-denominational, Christian-based recovery and support group program. Weekly sessions feature a video of grief experts sharing their experiences following the death of a loved one.
The series is free to participants, and each will receive a guide book provided by a Thrivent Action Grant. Other sponsors are First St Paul’s Lutheran Church and Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home.
Reservations are requested. To sign up, call 402-469-1236 or 402-469-0857 or register online at www.griefshare.org.
Every person who has experienced the loss of a loved one is unique, so there’s no certain length of time after a loss that attending GriefShare is right for everyone. Organizers suggest attending a couple of meetings to “try it on” and see if the program is a help at this particular time.
For grieving persons not able to attend a GriefShare group, the website provides numerous helps, including a free daily email of comfort.
Zion honor rolls
The following students have been named to honor rolls at Zion Classical Academy for the second quarter and the first semester, respectively, of the 2021-22 academic year:
Second quarter
High Honor Roll: Abigail Jabs, Kaylin Mick
Honor Roll: Khloe Morgan, Aubrey Matzen, Noah Kosters, John Andrew Haygood
First semester
High Honor Roll: Abigail Jabs
Honor Roll: Kaylin Mick, Khloe Morgan, John Andrew Haygood
