March will mark one year since the Hastings Police Department brought a K-9 unit back into the ranks — just one of the changes the department has seen over the past year.
Kane, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined the police force in March 2021. He is a dual-purpose dog, serving to detect narcotics and patrol the streets of Hastings with his handler, Officer Grady Gardner.
Chief Adam Story said the department purchased the dog in 2020. Gardner and Kane trained for about four months, learning to work together to sniff out drugs, help track down suspects and more.
The addition of the K-9 unit brings back a resource that hasn’t been available within the department for years. The department previously had a canine unit, but in recent years had to rely on the Nebraska State Patrol for canine services.
Story said the department had been focused on developing officer training and other improvements, which took money and time.
“It’s been several years since we’ve had a dog,” he said. “For a while there, we had to focus on the agency first. It was important, but it was important it was done right.”
Another change over the last year can be seen in the 911 dispatch center.
New furniture and flooring were brought in. There are now three full work stations for dispatchers as well as a fourth partial station that could be put into service in an emergency.
Less visible but equally important were upgrades to the radio system in the center.
The new radios pair with the department’s new computer-assisted dispatching and records management system. The system works together with different parts of the department as well as with other agencies in the city, such as Hastings Fire and Rescue, with which the police often work closely.
Officers also saw new duty weapons in 2021.
Story said the department traded in the former service weapons to make the process more affordable. The new handguns offer weapon-mounted lighting and red dot sights.
“They are easier to shoot and acquire targets,” he said.
Police purchased both a 3D scanner and a drone.
Story said the scanner can be used at any major crime scene to provide a computer-generated and three-dimensional image of the area. The system is the same one used by the Nebraska State Patrol and was recommended by NSP.
The drone is a more advanced model than the department has had access to in the past. It offers thermal imaging and cameras. It can be used for searching for someone who is lost, surveillance and tracking.
While new equipment helps bolster officer morale, Story said officers may be most looking forward to being able to participate in community events that were put on hold due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Officers missed the interaction with the public, part of what makes the job fun.
Although law enforcement isn’t as popular in other areas of the country, local officers enjoy the opportunity to meet citizens outside of calls for service.
“We love the community interaction and support,” Story said. “We work for the community and it’s nice to be able to give back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.