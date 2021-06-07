Hastings Fire and Rescue and Hastings Police Department are going head to head in a friendly competition to see which organization can get the most blood donated on Friday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
The American Red Cross is partnering with local first responders for the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
Police and fire departments from Grand Island and Kearney will compete in a similar event June 8-9 to see who can recruit the most blood donors in their respective communities.
Donors can sign up at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Use sponsor code “Tri City BOB” to support the event. Once a participant has given blood, they’ll be able to choose which organization to support, and donations will be tallied at the end of the day to determine a winner. All who come to donate will receive a commemorative “Battle of the Badges” T-shirt.
Once the Hastings donations are counted, they’ll be compared to Battle of the Badges competitions across the Tri-cities to announce an overall winner. Hastings won last year’s Tri-city competition, and has a goal of 120 units of blood to help maintain the title.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, according to the Red Cross. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.