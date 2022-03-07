Hastings police are investigating a speeding vehicle that fled authorities Saturday and ended up crashed along Adams Central Avenue north of the Adams Central school campus.
Capt. Michael Doremus said a Hastings Police Department officer attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding in the 900 block of West A Street about 10:25 p.m.
When the officer activated his emergency lights, the driver turned off the vehicle headlights and fled from the officer at a high rate of speed south on Chicago Avenue.
Due to the high rate of speed and the vehicle driving without headlights in a residential area, the officer determined apprehending the driver didn’t warrant the risk imposed by pursuing the suspect under the circumstances and discontinued pursuit.
A short time later, another officer saw the same vehicle near South Street and Marian Road.
The driver of the vehicle sped southbound on Marian Road, again shutting off the headlights. The second officer didn't attempt to stop the vehicle.
About 11:30 p.m., HPD learned the vehicle was possibly crashed on Adams Central Avenue, just south of DLD Road. Officers were told the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
HPD’s K-9 Unit assisted the Nebraska State Patrol and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in a search of the area, but officers were unable to find the occupants.
