Police investigate sounds
of gunshots
The Hastings Police Department is investigating a possible shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning near Seventh Street and Briggs Avenue.
Capt. Mike Doremus said the sound of gunshots was reported about 2 a.m. Monday. Officers checked the area but were unable to find any evidence at the time.
After daylight later in the morning, numerous handgun shell casings were found on the street. Officers checked the homes and property in the area but didn’t find any damage associated with the gunshots.
Police continue to investigate the incident and are reviewing video surveillance in the area. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.
State poet
to read in Sutton
SUTTON — Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason will read from his works 3 p.m. Sunday at the Allegro Wolf Arts Center here.
Free-will donations will be accepted.
Mason, 54, was named Nebraska’s third state poet in 2019. He also is executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective. He lives in Omaha.
His latest book of poems is “At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife and Churros” (Old Mill Press).
The nonprofit arts center occupies the former Salem United Methodist Church building, 304 S. Way Ave.
