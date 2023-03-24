Police on Friday provided an update on the three survivors of a fatal crash Thursday evening in the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
According to a news release, the crash involved a 2020 Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Douglas Kelly, 61, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a 2006 Ford Focus driven by Gilberto Zuniga-Cirila, 61, of Grand Island.
The truck collided with the rear of the car, pushing the smaller vehicle onto the terrace where it struck other objects and came to a stop against a street light pole.
The pickup also struck other objects in the area including the First Presbyterian Church building and fence. No one was in the playground or part of the building that was stuck at the time.
Kelly, the only occupant of the truck, was taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare for treatment. He was in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.
The Ford Focus had four occupants, two whom were pronounced dead at the scene and two whom were taken to the hospital.
Natividad Zuniga, 61, and Graciano Nava Zuniga, 45, both of Grand Island, died at the scene.
Guadalupe Zuniga-Cirila, 55, of Grand Island was taken to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln Thursday and was in critical condition on Friday afternoon.
The driver, 67-year-old Gilberto Zuniga-Cirila of Grand Island, was taken to Mary Lanning and was in stable condition on Friday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation, but preliminary findings indicate two vehicles were traveling northbound around 6:38 p.m. when the collision occurred.
Hastings Police Department is leading the investigation, and the Nebraska State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction, which was ongoing as of Friday.
The arrangement of passengers within the car continues to be investigated as part of the crash reconstruction.
Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the motor vehicle crash, HPD said.
Along with the Nebraska State Patrol, multiple agencies assisted in the crash response, including Hastings Fire & Rescue, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Attorney’s Office, Hastings Utilities and the Hastings Street Department.
The crash caused a power outage from 6:38 p.m. to 8:44 p.m. that affected 26-50 customers in the area along the Burlington corridor between Seventh and Second streets.
