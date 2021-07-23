Work to replace a water main temporarily will close part of Seventh Street to through traffic next week.
Beginning on July 26, the intersection at Seventh Street and Crane Avenue will close to through traffic while crews install portions of the new water main. Installation will occur in two locations within the closure, requiring two days each.
VanKirk Bros. Contracting began installing a new 8-inch water main in the area earlier this month, which closed Crane Avenue from Sixth to Seventh streets and reduced the intersection to one lane of traffic.
Once installed, the new water main will be pressure tested and flushed to ensure it meets state health department requirements, which may cause temporary street flooding. Drivers are encouraged to use caution during this time and plan to use alternate routes if necessary.
