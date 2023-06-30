A program designed to reduce poverty has added a new volunteer-driven pathway to provide financial stability and is looking for partners in the community.
“This is an opportunity to expand beyond where we were initially trying to serve folks,” said Brady Rhodes, collaborative coordinator for the Community Impact Network.
Overseen by the United Way of South Central Nebraska, the Community Impact Network serves as a connecting and partnership hub that aligns the work of nonprofit organizations to support the success and well-being of individuals, families and communities in the area.
One of the network’s programs is Bridging Forward, a comprehensive effort to reduce poverty 30% by 2030 throughout the United Way’s four-county area. The program was launched in June of 2022 and has helped build stability and increased financial security for 15 area residents so far, according to a press release.
Bridging Forward will add a second pathway in July to work with individuals in poverty who have some financial stability yet are underemployed and interested in building their readiness for higher-wage work.
Participants form intentional friendships across income lines with volunteer allies, Rhodes said. The volunteers increase their own understanding of the trauma and challenges of living in poverty and help participants overcome barriers into the middle class.
“This additional model is for people who are relatively stable, but in a just-getting-by sense,” Rhodes said. “They may be able to pay their usual bills but they are not building savings and are one or two challenges away from real crisis.”
The model is based on the nationally recognized Circles USA program that shows a 76% income gain over 18 months for participants, known as Circle Leaders. The model is being used in 20 other states to combat poverty.
Rhodes said Circle Leaders who are living in poverty connect with a group of peers who are hard working and motivated to become financially stable. They are matched with volunteer allies who come alongside them and they work together to overcome challenges.
“There is a fantastic communal aspect to the model as the Leaders and Allies meet together regularly, sharing meals and learning from each other,” he said.
Josh Necas, a participant in the program, provides a lived experienced perspective for the planning and for the information sessions.
“This program will work because people and agencies from the Community Impact Network are bringing together the resources and the plan, while people like me can help shape it so that it makes sense to the people who need it,” Necas said. “I have been where they are, and in some ways I still am. But I know what I need to do to break out of it and I can often share that more effectively.”
Volunteer recruitment is beginning in July. For more information, visit www.bridgingforward.org or call 402-461-8417.
