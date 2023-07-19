BLADEN — In order to get their sheep to behave in the arena, youth suggested practice, practice and more practice Wednesday during the sheep show at the Webster County Fair.
Many of the 4-H project animals allowed themselves to be led by their handlers with a simple palm under the chin. Others refused, causing youngsters to tap the back of the head or rump to convince them to walk the arena.
Hailee Knehans, 11, of Campbell shows both sheep and horses, but said the horses are much easier to control.
Knehans had to walk with her lamb every night for months prior to the fair to get the animal used to being led without a halter.
No matter the difficulty, she has enjoyed participating in the sheep show for each of her three years in the 4-H program.
She got her start, and more than a few tips, from her aunt.
“My aunt showed sheep when she was younger,” Hailee said.
A similar family connection interested 9-year-old Tylee Cole of rural Bladen in sheep.
“My cousin did it and I wanted to do it,” she said.
Once in the arena and to the designated position, competitors make sure their sheep’s backs are straight and feet are squared.
Tylee said preparing to position the animal correctly took many practice runs at home through the summer as she started her first year of competition.
Even when sheep were being uncooperative, the youth tried to maintain a sense of calm and control, another factor in the judge’s overall decision on the animals.
Another factor was the muscle and weight distribution on the sheep.
“I fed them to make sure they’re gaining weight,” said Colston Karr, 11, of Bladen. “I had to make sure they’re putting on muscle.”
Colston said he finished grooming his lamb the morning of the show to give the animal the cleanest appearance possible for judging. He’s participated in 4-H for four years, with the sheep show as his show of choice.
All these aspects provide youth in the program a chance to learn about how the industry works.
Abbie Engelhardt, 18, of Bladen raised her own pigs and sheep to show at the fair this year. She merged all judging categories for her final senior showmanship contest.
“I graduated in May, so it’s a bittersweet year,” she said. “4-H is the highlight of my summer.”
She plans to major in business, starting with an associate’s degree at Central Community College in Hastings and then transferring to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to obtain her bachelor’s degree.
Engelhardt was glad to have the experience provided through the 4-H program
“4-H in general is a great program for kids,” she said. “There are so many different programs that will benefit them later in life.”
Such education is seen as beneficial for the parents and grandparents who come out to support the youth through the showing process.
Cheryl Engelhardt of Bladen came out to watch her two granddaughters in the competition, one she’s seen multiple times through the years.
“We’ve done it since my own kids were old enough to be in 4-H,” she said. “I think they learn a lot from it.”
Activities for the Webster County Fair and Rodeo started July 15 and continue through Saturday. Thursday, Friday and Saturday features nightly rodeo sessions. Saturday includes a demolition derby in the afternoon. RockIt Event Pros will have features open from 7:30-11:30 p.m. all three nights.
