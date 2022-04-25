Attendance may have been smaller than in years with perfect weather, but visitors to Springfest at Prairie Loft Sunday afternoon still enjoyed themselves.
“I think it’s awesome,” said Jacob Woolbright of Kearney. “It’s our first time here, and the kids are definitely having fun. Anything fun for the kids we enjoy.”
He visited Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning with his wife Jamey and their three children.
He was speaking in the barn where members of the Rural Ranchers 4-H Club had small animals available for public interaction.
Jayden Woolbright, 8, was holding a rabbit while his parents and brothers Jet, 6, and Jaxsen, 18 months, were nearby.
The family also made kites, played hopscotch, rode pedal tractors and took photographs posing with wooden cutouts at Springfest.
“All loads of fun; wholesome, good stuff,” Jacob Woolbright said.
The Woolbrights were five of 514 visitors to the 11th Prairie Loft Springfest.
Amy Sandeen, Prairie Loft executive director, said it is always a thrilling experience to share Prairie Loft with people like the Woolbrights who are new to the grounds west of Hastings.
“It makes me so happy when we can extend and expand our Prairie Loft community in that way,” she said. “Hopefully, we provide an experience they want to repeat and come back and join us again.”
Temperatures were in the 50s during a gusty afternoon.
“It’s really nice to see people out on a Sunday afternoon with what counts as spring weather this year,” Sandeen said.
Members of the Youth Leadership Academy led visitors in making bird finger puppets and paper bead necklaces.
Vendors sold face painting, jewelry, art, home décor, coffee, books, jams, jellies and salsas.
Dana Miller of Hastings was among vendors, selling “paint your own plaster magnets” and chalk.
While she stayed at her booth with her sleeping 6-month-old son, Calvin, her husband, Brett, took the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Audrey, around to different activities.
“It’s so much fun,” Brett said. “It’s a little windy today, but it’s still a great time out here.”
Audrey had her face painted teal and pink.
“It’s my favorite event,” Dana said of Springfest. “I love Harvestfest, too, but we love coming out here, watching her run around and getting to experience all the activities and the animals and all that fun stuff.”
“There’s so much to do,” Brett added.
Sandeen said she liked all of the activities provided by partners this year.
“With Freckled Color Publishing and the Bookmobile and 4-H and the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association and Youth Leadership Academy, they’re all providing activities for our visitors and we couldn’t do it without those kinds of partners,” she said.
In many ways, Springfest this year marked a return to a prepandemic atmosphere.
“We’re kind of ramping back up to pre-pandemic activities,” Sandeen said. “So we’ve gotten to bring back things like the wagon rides and our corn table, which is a hit with the little kids, and more of the indoor craft activities that don’t require social distancing.”
