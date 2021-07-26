BLADEN — Although too young to join the 4-H program, 5-year-old Josie Thurman of Blue Hill was eager to bring a silkie rooster from her family’s brood to the fair.
Josie was one of the competitors for the Rainbow Classic Saturday morning at the Webster County Fair.
The Rainbow Classic is a show for pre-4-H livestock exhibitors. It gives young competitors a chance to develop showman skills with their animals even though they aren’t yet old enough to be in 4-H.
Josie and her 7-year-old sister, Huxley, daughters of Clay and Ashley Thurman, showed their chickens in the Rainbow Classic on Saturday.
Their little sister Dixie, 3, wanted to sit out and watch for this year but looks forward to competing in the future.
“The girls can’t wait to get involved in 4-H,” Ashley said.
The girls take raising chickens seriously. They have started a small business called Three Sisters Eggs, selling eggs to customers and showing local fairgoers their chickens.
The sisters are an example of how the fair can work into learning career or business skills.
“They have 36 chickens of several varieties,” Ashley said. “They enjoy the different colors of eggs that the hens produce.”
The three girls also sang the national anthem for the rodeo Friday night.
“We look forward to the fair and rodeo all year long,” Ashley said. “It is our favorite family event.”
