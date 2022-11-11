Since members of the Hastings Board of Education approved the purchase of a new video display scoreboard for the Hastings High School gymnasium, preparations for the new equipment have gone well.
Jeff Schneider, Hastings Public Schools superintendent, gave an update on the project at the school board work session on Thursday.
Board members voted 7-2 in October to purchase the equipment for $111,605. Of that amount, the booster club would provide at least $30,000 initially and pay back Hastings Public Schools for the rest of the amount through advertising revenue over the next five years. Board members Jim Boeve and Brent Gollner dissented after expressing concerns that student involvement and terms of the payback hadn’t been specifically outlined.
The 16-by-10-foot video scoreboard would replace the current scoreboard in the main Hastings High gym.
The hope is to have the equipment installed by the graduation ceremony in May 2023.
The equipment has been ordered. Schneider said he believes the booster club landed all four of the anchor sponsors.
An instructor has been identified to teach the content. A high school technology staff member will attend many of the events to help oversee operation of the equipment.
“I feel like, in the first month, we have more work to do, but I feel like there’s been some good progress made toward that project,” Schneider said. “It should be a good opportunity for a lot of kids.”
Also during the work session, Schneider discussed a plan to move the regular school board meetings from the second to the third Monday each month beginning in January 2023.
The school board meetings previously were moved from the third to the second Monday of the month several years ago at the request of the city of Hastings when the school board still met at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave. Those meetings occurred after the first Hastings City Council meeting of the month.
Now, the school board has its own meeting room, in the district office at 1515 W. Eighth St.
“I will tell you some months it is hard to get the financials done (by the second Monday of the month),” Schneider said. “For a district our size and the number of accounts payable we deal with, it would be nice if we could meet the third Monday.”
He also hoped the move would help local media, because there are multiple board meetings on the second Monday of the month.
