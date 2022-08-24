A pristinely paved concrete parking lot with rain garden will provide visitors of the PEACE Center at First Presbyterian Church a more inviting and seamless way to access the facility.
Used to house the Hearts and Hands Against Hunger food-packing charity and United Harvest Food Pantry that distributes boxes of food each month to needy families across the area, the PEACE Center is better known to many in Hastings as the old Hastings Middle School Manual Arts Building across the street east from the church at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
PEACE stands for “Presbyterian Emmanuel Arts Community Engagement.”
The PEACE Center parking renovation project will give visitors a safer and more stable alternative to the crumbled asphalt it replaces.
Purchased from Hastings Public Schools in 2009, the property had been utilized as part of the old middle school grounds and included the former gymnasium and parking lot, which also served as playground space for students. The church also owned the old school building for a time but long ago sold it.
The Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church, explains that the property never was intended to accommodate the ongoing flow of semitrailer trucks making food deliveries that serve such a vital role in the church's mission to feed the hungry both locally and around the globe.
"We're envisioning it as more than a parking lot," Allen-Pickett said. "We see it more as paving a way to community engagement. That's how we talk about it in the church."
With a price tag of $400,000, the new parking area measures about 225-by-150 feet and includes a 50-by-100-foot area devoted to rain garden green space.
The pavement — all 32,576 square feet of it — is seven inches thick, a full two inches thicker than typical concrete pours. Plock said the extra inches are to ensure the trucks that deliver to the center are duly supported.
Through partnership with the city of Hastings, the project includes excavation for the rain garden and sections of new sidewalk inserted around the PEACE Center building.
Besides breaking up the continual concrete surface visually, the garden will serve as a runoff when it rains, absorbing the excess water that flows eastward from the building.
Funding for project additions was secured by the city through a development grant earmarked for shovel-ready projects, Allen-Pickett said.
In addition to serving PEACE Center patrons, the new parking area will also be used to accommodate overflow traffic during church activities and services.
The Beto's Tacos food truck parked on the lot will remain a fixture there for the foreseeable future, Allen-Pickett said.
"For the size and scope of the project, we're very pleased with how quickly it has gone," Allen-Pickett said. "It's huge!"
Handled by local contractors W Design Associates and Consolidated Concrete (W Design’s Steve Wolford is a church member), the mostly completed project, which utilized a massive concrete pump truck with crane to pour the concrete, is slated to be finished by the end of August.
Mary Plock, chair of the First Presbyterian Church Board of Trustees, said the current construction activity brings closure to project that had been in the works for more three years.
"It's been a long time coming," she said. "It's exciting to see this project come together after working on it for three years. Some people may see it as just a parking lot, but they are missing the bigger picture. It is paving the way to the greater mission at First Presbyterian Church, to help feed people through our outreach that is local, regional, and global."
