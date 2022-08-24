A pristinely paved concrete parking lot with rain garden will provide visitors of the PEACE Center at First Presbyterian Church a more inviting and seamless way to access the facility.

Used to house the Hearts and Hands Against Hunger food-packing charity and United Harvest Food Pantry that distributes boxes of food each month to needy families across the area, the PEACE Center is better known to many in Hastings as the old Hastings Middle School Manual Arts Building across the street east from the church at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

