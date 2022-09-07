JUNIATA — With smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts, preschool students at the Adams Central Early Childhood Center received a visit from a group of horses Wednesday morning.
A family with deep ties to the village of Juniata offered to bring in a pair of horses to pet and a pair of miniature horses that the little ones could sit upon.
Susan Lindblad, principal at the building and special education director, said the preschool jumped at the chance to bring a new experience to students.
“We want to expose them to as much of Nebraska community and culture as we can,” she said. “Some of the kids have never been exposed to different animals.”
About 70 students, ages 3-4, along with a few students from the life skills classes at the Adams Central middle school and high school came out to visit with the horses.
In the days leading up to the visit, Lindblad said, teachers took the opportunity to teach kids about safety around the horses and remind them to stay in front of the horses to avoid injury if the animal were to become startled.
Lori Wiseman, her daughter Jenny Korth, and granddaughter Victoria Fluhart brought the horses in for the kids.
“They’re just having a blast here,” Wiseman said.
Wiseman’s sister, Roxie Lehman, cares for the miniature horses at her home in Dannebrog, so the animals had to be brought by trailer. The other two horses were ridden across town for the visit.
“It’s fun to be part of the community,” Wiseman said. “I think it’s really important for our kids who don’t have horses have a chance to handle big animals as a part of their lives.”
The family has taken the horses to visit other groups in the area, including a nursing home and library.
The miniature horses belonged to Wiseman’s parents, and the family started the outreach opportunity to give back to the community and propagate understanding of horses.
“The more people know about them, the less likely they will treat them as objects,” she said.
The family has had multiple generations of members attend the school when it served as an elementary school. They also donated memorial money for a pergola that can be used as a stage for the preschool students.
“The family has been so generous for donating the pergola,” Lindblad said.
Fluhart was excited to help her grandmother bring the horses out to the students.
“Horses have really been in our blood,” she said.
She hopes it encourages kids who are interested in livestock to reach out to the 4-H program in Adams County. She participated in 4-H for all 10 years she was eligible.
She obtained a master’s degree in applied behavioral analysis and is hoping to start an equine therapy business.
Fluhart said horses offer a unique way for people to learn gradual interactions toward success. Such activity can help people find new ways to develop.
“You have to change the way you communicate,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.