Longtime newsman Kent Warneke put the audience in the shoes of journalism’s decision-makers during a presentation Wednesday at the Hastings Public Library.
Warneke worked 37 years in the newspaper business, including more than 30 as the editor and vice president of the Norfolk Daily News before being named editor emeritus in 2019. He then worked as director of grants and contracts at Northeast Community College in Norfolk before retiring at the end of 2022.
While the term "fake news" has become popularized, he said, the real issue is a difference in opinion about news judgment.
News judgment includes decisions on whether to pursue a story idea, what aspects of a story to report, and where the article will be featured in the newspaper.
“It’s a highly subjective process,” Warneke said. “The best editors and reporters strive to be as objective as possible.”
As jobs have been cut in the industry, he said, there are fewer editors and there is less time dedicated to the task of editing.
Warneke offered two hypothetical scenarios and asked the audience to decide whether to report on information.
In one scenario, the audience discussed the importance of reporting a Senate candidate's prior mental history and an opponent’s criminal history as a juvenile. The second scenario involved an assault against a high-profile councilperson.
Titled “You Be the Editor,” Warneke’s program kicked off this year’s series of Humanities Nebraska programs at the Hastings Public Library.
He said he wanted to put the audience in the role of editor to give them a glimpse into the decisions journalists make on the job.
“Journalism is important because democracy is important,” Warneke said.
Wednesday’s program was the first in a series of 12 presentations scheduled through Dec. 9. Each presentation is free, open to the public, and available to all ages.
The series is titled “Echoes of the Heartland” and will feature stories of history, culture and music. All presenters are with Humanities Nebraska, and the series is made possible by a grant from AARP Nebraska.
The sessions will feature discussions, music, historical recordings, pictures and visual presentations followed by a question-and-answer period. Some of the topics included are Willa Cather, Jesse James, the Celtic influence in Nebraska, stories of women living on the plains, and cowboy poetry, among others.
The remaining series schedule includes:
“All that Jazz,” April 8, 2 p.m.
“Aprons, Skirts, Hats and Flirts,” April 26, 5:15 p.m.
“Bad Man in a Better Place,” May 6, 2 p.m.
“Heroism on the Plains,” June 10, 2 p.m.
“Cowboy Poetry & Nighthawk Tunes,” July 8, 2 p.m.
“Warrior of the People,” July 12, 5:15 p.m.
“Fabulous Feedsack Era,” Aug. 5 , 2 p.m.
“Dust Bowl Descent,” Sept. 2, 2 p.m.
“Artist’s Vision: Gene Roncka,” Oct. 18, 5:15 p.m.
“Willa Cather’s ‘My Ántonia,’ ” Nov. 4, 2 p.m.
“Discovering the Celtic World in Nebraska,” Dec. 9, 2 p.m.
