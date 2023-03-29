Longtime newsman Kent Warneke put the audience in the shoes of journalism’s decision-makers during a presentation Wednesday at the Hastings Public Library.

Warneke worked 37 years in the newspaper business, including more than 30 as the editor and vice president of the Norfolk Daily News before being named editor emeritus in 2019. He then worked as director of grants and contracts at Northeast Community College in Norfolk before retiring at the end of 2022.

