Ron Morehead, a world-renowned Bigfoot author, explorer and documenter, hypothesizes that humans need to be more compassionate in order to one day see the hairy creatures.
“I want people to know how much more evolved we need to be,” he said.
Morehead discussed concepts from his 2017 book, “The Quantum Bigfoot: Bringing Science and Spirituality Together,” Saturday during the fifth annual Nebraska Bigfoot Conference at C3 Hotel and Convention Center.
The book compiles more than 45 years of Morehead’s research into the Bigfoot phenomenon.
Morehead outlined his travels to search for evidence proving sasquatches exist as well as theories as to the reasons they are difficult to detect.
Morehead also referenced his “Sasquatch Sierra Sounds” recordings captured in 1971 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California, which some consider the most compelling audio evidence of Bigfoot vocalizations ever recorded.
He described strange occurrences during the trip that he believes could be attributed to Bigfoot. As with other excursions, he said, the creatures seemed to be toying with him, showing clues but never revealing themselves.
“We still don’t know their intentions, good or bad, but they didn’t eat us so we’ve got that going for us,” he said.
Morehead often is asked how something so big could stay hidden.
He said the creatures could be living underground or in the water, but he believes they are from a place humans can’t yet perceive.
He said since humans can see only certain frequencies, anything that is in a different frequency or could change frequencies would be undetectable by human sight.
“According to quantum physics, there are 11 different dimensions,” he said. “We only live in three.”
At the subatomic level, he pointed out that everything is energy, just vibrating at different frequencies.
Beings who could change their frequency could be able to change their density, as well, which could explain sets of tracks that seem to stop suddenly, Morehead said. The concept is supported in historic documents as well with Native Americans talking about spirit beings that can disappear.
Morehead said he believes there could be a connection between UFOs and Bigfoot, as well.
He thinks they want to help humans evolve and save the planet’s climate.
To that end, he hypothesizes that raising compassion can raise the frequency of humans.
“Make things better for this world,” he said. “You’ll get better, as well.”
Attendees of the Bigfoot Convention enjoyed Morehead’s presentation.
Frank Gale of North Platte said he learned a little from each presenter at the conference. It’s his fourth time attending.
He uses information gleaned from the conference to advance his own Bigfoot outings.
“I’ve learned a lot from the presenters,” he said.
