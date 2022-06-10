PAULINE — A small group of Little Blue Township residents is working to preserve the history of their area by establishing the Pauline Area Historical Society.
The Pauline Area Historical Society was founded in fall 2020 to assume ownership of three historically significant properties in what was the Little Blue Township. The properties were owned by the township, which was disbanded a little over two years ago.
Adams County voters approved a special issue vote in November 2018 to discontinue the township organizations effective in January 2020.
Those properties include the Pauline school, the site of the former Antioch building east of Pauline, and a vacant lot along the highway referred to as the Pauline park.
The hope is to eventually erect a marker at the site of the Antioch school and breathe new life into the old Pauline school.
Carla Post, president of the Pauline Area Historical Society; Melvin Haba, treasurer; and Cindy Brader, secretary, created the nonprofit Pauline Area Historical Society to assume ownership.
Little Blue Township is in the southeast corner of Adams County.
The community had generations of service on the township board, which continued to be active right up until the end.
Post and Haba both were on the township board when it disbanded.
“Our main goal is to renovate the Pauline school building and eventually to operate a small museum and possibly cultural arts center from it,” Post said.
They are proud of the township’s history.
“There was some notable settlers that had colorful histories, just some unique things that we’d like to get a story out there a little bit and hopefully preserve some of our old things, but it’s a challenge,” Haba said.
Speaking of colorful histories, the Pauline Area Historical Society officers talked during a recent interview about a man who lived around the corner from the old Pauline school who had a sort of traveling circus, including a bear. The man would walk around town with a monkey on his shoulder.
The Oregon Trail and Pony Express passed nearby.
Post grew up in the area and lives on her family’s farm, which has been in her family for 127 years.
She attended the Pauline school through the eighth grade and then attended high school in Blue Hill.
Her father and his brother both attended high school at the Pauline school.
Like the Posts, the Brader family was one of the earliest-settling families in the area.
“There is a lot of historical facts that people don’t even realize,” Brader said.
Post has a Pauline history website.
“There is a lot of history in Little Blue Township,” she said. “Fortunately for us, there is a lot of history associated with Pauline school. I just think it’s important to preserve that so people know their heritage. I also hope in time it can become restoration of the properties. The school building could become an economic asset to the area.”
The officers recently found an irregularity in their articles of incorporation and are working with the law school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to make corrections.
They applied for and received tax exemption from the Internal Revenue Service.
They adopted bylaws.
“We hope by the end of summer to have a functional website and be able to begin doing some fundraising,” Post said.
Efforts to establish the Pauline Area Historical Society have remained under the radar so far.
“I was a little hesitant; when we were formed the pandemic was in full force and I really didn’t want to undertake a big fundraising… I mean it didn’t seem like the right time to begin a fundraising campaign at that point,” Post said.
It’s important to preserve the history of the area, she said.
“The local history is important to the community, to society in general, to farming culture and heritage,” she said.
Renovating the school building would bring work to people.
A museum or cultural arts center could bring people to the community and generate cultural economic enrichment to the area.
The project recently received a grant from the Southern Public Power District to help replace storm windows.
“We are excited about that,” Post said.
