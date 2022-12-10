The goal of reducing poverty 30% by 2030 came from the idea that Hastings can’t move forward as a community without raising the financial stability and well-being of those most in need.
Brady Rhodes, collaborative coordinator for the Community Impact Network, and Jodi Graves, executive director for the United Way of South Central Nebraska, spoke about the effort to engage everyone in putting individuals, families and the United Way’s four-county area on the road to stability during a Zoom presentation for the Hastings League of Women Voters on Friday.
Bridging Forward aims to improve quality of life, increase local workforce, reduce the need for public assistance, and realize the goal of reducing poverty 30% by 2030 in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
This is being done by building a coalition of organizations to tackle the issue in a collaborative manner.
Community Impact Network was formed during the pandemic when there wasn’t one entity responsible for disseminating all of the incoming resources.
The program is aimed at doing two main things: Serving as one of several local agencies to provide response to emergency assistance requests; and helping connect the dots between all these different resources through central navigators.
Rhodes described it as knitting together all of the different entities in the community such as nonprofits, the Department of Health and Human Services, educational institutions, South Heartland District Health Department, Mary Lanning Healthcare, churches and other faith organizations.
Community Impact Network hosts a weekly case managers call for anyone working with people in crisis.
The main way to reduce poverty is through Bridging Forward, which addresses two issues: high poverty and open jobs.
Rhodes said there were 800 jobs open in the four-county area in October 2021 and that number grew to 1,400 by June 2022.
“Now, can we figure out how to solve one problem with the other?” he said
What does it take to get people in poverty into higher-wage employment?
“That’s one of the main aspects of Bridging Forward is taking advantage of this perfect storm of this open job availability and these folks who are in need financially,” he said.
Poverty has a pervasive effect.
Graves shared a graphic showing standardized math test scores decreasing for Hastings Public Schools and 13 peer schools as the percentage of students on free and reduced-price lunches increase.
“There’s a very clear correlation between as free and reduced lunch percentage goes up, test scores go directly down,” Graves said. “This shows that as clearly as we possibly can.”
Schools have reported students dealing with the same situations that affected previous generations.
The local parties working on Bridging Forward brought in a consultant who is doing this in other parts of the country as well, including the entire state of Tennessee.
“He said, ‘Your community is really good at managing people in poverty. What you don’t have in your community is a poverty alleviation system. That’s what you need to create,’ ” Graves said.
That made perfect sense to Graves.
Bridging Forward has a holistic approach.
Previously, Graves said, the initial approach was to address the employment situation of a person in crisis.
“We were missing some significant parts of this puzzle,” Graves said.
Placing someone in a job is step four of Bridging Forward, after crisis intervention, stabilization and readiness.
“We have to deal with that crisis, stabilize the person and get them ready for a job, so by the time we place them in a job, we’re setting them up for much better success,” Graves said. “We’re giving them a much better chance of succeeding and then advancing in that job, which is really what we want.”
Increased communication and coordination between local entities, including employers, is proving to be important and one of the biggest successes.
The program was launched in June but piloted the last year. About 20 people have participated so far, four of whom are in the check-in phase, ready to move into the next level of employment.
“When you come in our door you’re going to meet a friendly face,” Rhodes said. “They’re going to take time to answer questions, ask questions, listen and get as complete a picture as possible.”
As Bridging Forward matures, organizers are working to establish the most effective process possible.
Rhodes said helping place people in higher-paying jobs will increase incomes locally as well as decrease the amount of public assistance paid out.
“There’s so much of this that makes sense. Figuring it out and doing it together is what we’ll then work on and generate some great solutions for,” he said.
Potential participants should make 185% of the federal poverty line or less. Participants don’t need to have children in the home, but that makes a big difference.
Graves said even for individuals whose income exceeds that threshold, the United Way will aim to help those who are struggling in other ways.
Participants have to be willing to have several meetings over the course of several months and be clean and sober. Bringing Forward facilitators will provide support.
Reducing poverty 30% means getting people to 200% of federal poverty line.
Bridging Forward measures changes in income as well as assistance levels, well-being shifts, pathway progress, financial benchmarks and more.
“That’s just a little bit out of poverty, but enough to make a significant difference to getting more toward a livable wage,” Rhodes said.
For more information go to bridgingforward.org or call 402-461-8412.
