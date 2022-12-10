The goal of reducing poverty 30% by 2030 came from the idea that Hastings can’t move forward as a community without raising the financial stability and well-being of those most in need.

Brady Rhodes, collaborative coordinator for the Community Impact Network, and Jodi Graves, executive director for the United Way of South Central Nebraska, spoke about the effort to engage everyone in putting individuals, families and the United Way’s four-county area on the road to stability during a Zoom presentation for the Hastings League of Women Voters on Friday.

