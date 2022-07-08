A pair of demonstrations are scheduled in Hastings on Friday and Sunday to express opposition to recent actions by the U.S. Supreme Court.
A protest planned for 4-6 p.m. Friday outside the Adams County Courthouse, 500 W. Fourth St., is addressing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision issued June 24 to reverse Roe v. Wade. The ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization declared that the constitutional right to abortion, as set forth under the 1973 Roe decision, no longer exists.
A similar protest took place on June 24, also at the courthouse. The protest on Friday is called “Bans off our Bodies.”
Another protest is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday in front of the Hastings police station, 317 S. Burlington Ave. That event will be more wide-reaching in scope, addressing the rights of women as well as other actions of the U.S. Supreme Court. It is titled “Protect all our rights.”
“I just feel like SCOTUS is overreaching and we’re losing rights faster — and not just women, like they’re doing all kinds of sneaky stuff that’s going to affect everybody,” co-organizer Bobbi Wiest said.
Wiest organized the protests with Michelle Smith. Both women live in Hastings.
“I’m just hoping that people will come out and stand up for our rights, not just women but everybody,” Wiest said.
