One organization is working to provide agricultural workers and their families with affordable health care, education assistance and job training.
Jody Stutzman of Hastings, regional director for Proteus Inc., provided an overview during a Zoom presentation on Friday for the Hastings League of Women Voters of the efforts her employer is undertaking to provide a better life for farmworkers and their families in Nebraska, Iowa and Indiana.
Proteus, an Iowa-based nonprofit with an office in Hastings, promotes values including compassion, integrity, empowerment, respect and communication.
Stutzman said Proteus serves about 400 families each year through the National Farmworker Jobs Program.
“Our goal through the National Farmworker Jobs Program is to provide seasonal and migrant agricultural workers with the skills and training they need to obtain full-time, year round employment that helps them become self-sufficient,” she said.
The National Farmworkers Jobs Program services include career searches, college enrollment, FAFSA completion, tuition assistance, books, classroom stipends, mileage reimbursement and miscellaneous assistance such as tools, uniforms, rent, utilities, groceries and child care.
An applicant must have worked in agriculture or farm work within the last two years. A dependent of someone who performed agricultural work is also eligible.
The applicant must be authorized to work in the United States.
Proteus has provided health and safety training for more than 7,000 farmworkers.
First Presbyterian Church, Catholic Social Services and individuals in the Hastings community collect long-sleeved shirts to give to migrant workers when they arrive to project them from pesticides while working.
“They often come on school buses from Mexico or Texas with very little belongings,” Stutzman said.
More than 1,500 farmworkers and their family members have received primary care.
More than 250 families in Iowa and northeast Nebraska received food from a Proteus food pantry.
More than 15,000 face masks were donated through Proteus as part of a COVID-19 response.
Proteus and state partners provided nearly 3,000 COVID-19 tests for farmworkers.
Proteus is working on future programs including primary health care for farmworkers in new locations, health care for meat-processing workers, farmworker youth leadership development, farmworker leadership development, and a financial literacy program for farmworkers and meat-processing workers.
Stutzman, who has worked for Proteus since July 2012, is not bilingual.
“Everyone assumes I am bilingual, but I think if you try hard enough you could make it work, and if you smile people trust you,” she said. “That’s how I’ve been able to get through it and work through it.”
Stutzman frequently is touched by the stories of farmworkers.
“I know I could tell you a million stories about the people I’ve helped since I’ve been here and got to meet,” she said. “I just want to reiterate farm workers, agricultural workers, are some of the most hardworking, genuinely nice people I have ever met. It’s definitely been my pleasure to work with them. I’ve learned so much through my time at Proteus.”
