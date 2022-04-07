The Hastings College chapter of Psi Chi, the psychology academic honor society, inducted 10 students during its recent spring induction service.
This year’s inductees include:
Emma Albers, a senior from Hastings
Jose Acevedo, a senior from Grand Island
Elizabeth Baade, a sophomore from Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Ian Bauer, a senior from Kearney
Caitlin Birk, a junior from Bennington
Hali Hansen, a senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa
Rachel Ney, a senior from Golden, Colorado.
Hannah Theisen, a senior from Hastings
Jenna Tiemeyer, a senior from Fairfield
Mickayla VanNatter, a junior from Guernsey, Wyoming
The purpose of Psi Chi is to recognize and promote excellence in the science and application of psychology. Students who are a psychology major or minor and who have a strong academic record are invited to join. Members are eligible for scholarships, professional development, leadership positions, and opportunities to publish and present research.
Hastings College students involved with Psi Chi this past year helped host activities on campus and volunteered with Food4Thought, a local nonprofit food assistance program for elementary students.
Psi Chi was established in 1929 and remains the largest psychological association in the world with more than 1,100 active chapters across the globe.
The Hastings College chapter of Psi Chi was established in 1982 under the leadership of Professors Chuck Eigenburg and Robert Schalock. The chapter will celebrate its 40th anniversary this fall.
