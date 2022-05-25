Former Hastings City Administrator Dave Ptak no longer is employed by the city of Hastings.
In an email to all Hastings city employees Wednesday morning, Mayor Corey Stutte wrote:
“I wanted to let you know that Dave Ptak is no longer employed by the City of Hastings and we will begin conducting a search for the next City Administrator. Kevin Johnson will continue as acting City Administrator and I'd like to thank him for his continued service in this role. Please continue to direct any City Administrator related issues to Kevin.”
Ptak had been on paid leave following the April 11 Hastings City Council meeting at which point Johnson, who is the utility manager, became acting city administrator.
Stutte has declined to comment on specifics about the issue since April 11 because it is a personnel matter.
Johnson has served as the city’s utility manager since Oct. 16, 2017, after serving as director of planning and process improvement for Metro Utilities District in Omaha since March 2015.
Ptak became Hastings city administrator on May 11, 2019, following the retirement of former City Administrator Joe Patterson. Ptak had served as city attorney since 2013.
Ptak is a native of Norfolk and, prior to his appointment in Hastings, served as the Norfolk city attorney from 1981-93 and worked as a general practice attorney in Norfolk, taking on the business that his father started in the city. Immediately before coming to Hastings, Ptak served as the legal counsel and vice president of human resources at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Ptak is a 1972 graduate of Hastings College and a former Bronco basketball player.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.