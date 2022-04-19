Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners will interview candidates for the Adams County Public Defender position at the next county board meeting.
The commissioners voted 7-0 at their meeting Tuesday to schedule those interviews for 10:30 a.m. May 3.
The commissioners also unanimously approved appointing Christina Thornton to serve as the interim public defender beginning May 2.
Thornton, who is one of three candidates for the permanent position, is currently slated to be the only attorney in the public defender’s office following the departure of current public defender Shon Lieske effective May 1.
County board members voted on March 15 to accept Lieske’s letter of resignation, declare the position vacant and solicit applications for the post. His resignation letter was dated March 8.
Lieske, who was appointed to the position in August 2015, elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, cited in his resignation letter difficulty hiring and retaining lawyers at his office, as well as increasing duties at his private law firm in Minden as reasons for his departure.
Lieske is a three-fourths full-time equivalent employee, receiving 75% of the salary of County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss.
The public defender position will remain a three-fourths full-time equivalent employee for the remaining two years of Lieske’s term.
“Not having that as a full-time position will hamper our ability to attract qualified candidates,” Commissioner Joe Patterson said.
Thornton will continue to work full time in her interim role, which gives her the authority to sign claims.
The commissioners will read a statement prior to conducting interviews on May 3 stating the salary can’t be changed and the circumstances can’t be changed.
Also during the meeting, board members unanimously approved the Tyler Fitzke Subdivision, which would include a hog confinement operation at the southwest corner of Silver Lake Road and Osage Avenue. The application received a positive recommendation from the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission.
The finishing operation would include two buildings, each 50 feet by 213 feet, and each holding about 1,250 hogs.
Neighboring property owners expressed concerns about odor and increased traffic and dust during the planning and zoning commissioners’ meeting on April 4.
Manure would be contained in an 8-foot-deep pit under the buildings. The manure would be injected from the hog confinement building directly into the surrounding quarter-section once a year.
The applicants, father and son Elwyn and Tyler Fitzke, told the planning and zoning commissioners that odor should be minimal and would be greatest during the manure injection process that would occur at the conclusion of harvest.
Neil Kort of Blue Hill, owner of adjacent farm ground, was present during the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commissioners as well as the county board meeting on Tuesday. He said he opposed the project and expressed concern about the odor.
Kort said there are 15 farm families within a 1½-mile radius of the operation who are opposed to the project.
Board members went into executive session to discuss real estate negotiations and possible litigation but took no action.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved a resolution outlining a traffic plan for the Barn Festivals.
- Unanimously approved expressing an interest to Hall County to enter into an interlocal agreement for health insurance for Central Nebraska Drug Court employees.
- Unanimously approved, as the board of equalization, a pair of motor vehicle exemption applications including two school buses for the Head Start Child and Family Development Program and one van for Good Samaritan Society-Hastings.
- Unanimously approved the Watkins Subdivision. Applicant Thomas Bramble plans to subdivide 3.498 acres near his home at 3685 W. Prairie Lake Road to allow his son-in-law and daughter to construct a house.
- Unanimously approved the Jacobitz Family Farms Subdivision. Applicant Jacobitz Family Farms would like to subdivide 8.225 acres at 1970 S. Holstein Ave.
- Unanimously approved awarding the contract for special inspections for the new Adams County Jail to GSI Engineering of Grand Island. GSI’s bid of $47,845 was the lowest of three bids received. Special inspections covers such project components as soil compaction.
Unanimously approved the application from Margie Ormsby for use of the Adams County Office Building assembly room on May 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.