Adams County once again is in the search for a public defender as Christina Thornton resigned from the position effective Tuesday morning.
The Adams County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to accept Thornton’s voluntary resignation, effective at 9 a.m., during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Prior to the 7-0 vote, the board moved into a closed session to “receive advise from legal counsel on a personnel matter for the protection of the public’s interest.”
After moving back into an open session, the board accepted the resignation and then voted 7-0 to approve a separation agreement and general release between the county and Thornton.
Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss said that due to the nature of this situation as a personnel matter, no further comments will be made.
The commissioners last addressed the Adams County Public Defender’s Office during their Feb. 21 meeting.
Following a closed session that day, the board approved the hiring of Pam Bourne, a lawyer with the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, to do a cultural assessment of the office.
A cultural assessment involves conversations and interviews with all persons associated with an office who wish to participate.
Daiss said the cultural assessment of the public defender’s office was conducted as requested.
“No final written report has been received from that assessment although during the course of an assessment certain findings may have been discussed with relevant persons,” she said.
The commissioners will now commence a search for a replacement.
The position will be advertised, and a successful candidate would assume the job for the remainder of the term. As an elected position, the current term would expire in January 2025.
The Adams County Public Defender currently is a three-fourths full-time equivalent position, receiving 75% of the salary of the Adams County Attorney because Adams County Public Defenders historically also have held private practices.
Daiss said the commissioners will evaluate the position in the future, whether it would remain an elected position and whether it would remain a three-fourths-time job or be changed to a full-time position.
Until a replacement is found, the county will rely on court-appointed attorneys from the private sector to represent defendants.
“The private bar really stepped up last time,” Daiss said.
In the separation agreement between the county and Thornton, she will receive an additional $8,657.49 payment from the county.
In exchange, Thornton “represents that she has not filed any grievances, lawsuits, charges or discrimination complaints with any local, state or federal agency or court of law arising from her relationship with the county, including the end of employment.”
Thornton agreed to ensure a smooth transition for clients of the Adams County Public Defender’s Office to other attorneys, and agreed to remain reasonably available to the county through at least May 16 to answer questions relating to the status of cases and/or steps needed to be taken to ensure an orderly transition of cases.
According to a non-disparagement clause in the agreement, neither county officials or Thornton are allowed to comment on the separation.
The commissioners voted 6-1 to appoint Thornton as public defender on May 3, 2022, following the departure of the former public defender, Shon Lieske, effective May 1, 2022. Thornton was one of two candidates for the permanent position.
Thornton had worked in the Adams County Public Defender’s Office since January 2021 as an assistant public defender and was the only lawyer in the office at the time Lieske left. The commissioners had approved on April 19, 2022, to appoint Thornton to serve as the interim public defender beginning May 2.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
Unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with the University of Nebraska Board of Regents for the provision of Cooperative Extension Services.
Unanimously approved a $964,464.20 bid from Werner Construction for asphalt paving on Prosser Avenue from 26th Street to Virginia Avenue in Prosser.
Unanimously approved a bid of $48,322.30 from Ace Irrigation for 2023 project corrugated metal pipes.
Unanimously approved a traffic plan to be followed on dates when Barn Festivals are occurring for 2023.
Unanimously approved an ACOB Assembly Room rental application from Tyler Crookshank.
Unanimously approved a replat of Lot 7 and Outlot B for Fantasy Forest Subdivision in the SE ¼ and the NE ¼ SW ¼ Section 34-T8N-R9W.
