As the city of Hastings progresses through work on the new comprehensive plan, four open house events will be conducted next week.
Each event will offer a brief presentation and opportunities for residents to comment on various topics pertaining to Hastings.
Additionally, the comprehensive plan team will be on site to answer questions and provide guidance for surveys and use of the MindMixer platform. Printed copies of the surveys and crowdsourcing map will be available for attendees.
The schedule is as follows:
- Monday, 6-8 p.m.: Hastings High School cafeteria, 1100 W. 14th St.
- Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.: Alcott Elementary School cafeteria, 313 N. Cedar Ave.
- Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School commons area, 720 S. Franklin Ave.
- Thursday, 6-8 p.m.: Hawthorne Elementary School lunch room, 2200 W. Ninth St.
This is the city’s first comprehensive plan since Imagine Hastings, which was written in 2009.
City officials have talked about the importance of updating the comprehensive plan every 10 years because of changes within the community and across the United States. In this case, Hastings will have waited 14 years, with the final draft scheduled for completion in December 2023.
The Hastings City Council awarded the comprehensive plan contract April 11 to Marvin Planning Consultants of David City, which bid $140,000.
Keith Marvin with Marvin Planning Consultants said during the meetings next week, he and the rest of the comprehensive plan team will talk about the entire process, what is happening right now, where the project goes from here, and why public feedback is important.
“It’s important because first of all, as we’ve told a lot of people through this process already, this is not our team’s plan,” he said. “We’re listening to the people, we’re listening to the powers that be, and we’re trying to come up with a plan that fits the city of Hastings’ long-term vision.”
He said the more feedback received, the better the comprehensive plan can work for the city as a whole.
Most of the meeting will be an open-house arrangement. All of the meetings will be the same. Four meetings were scheduled to make the process as convenient as possible to attend.
“We’re going to have different topics that we’re going to have them give us feedback on,” Marvin said.
That feedback includes an analysis for each of the topics and how it relates to the city.
“All that is going to be used and compared to other data we’ll get through surveys,” he said.
Comprehensive plan team members then will start compiling data and background information for the community at large and put that into report format.
There will be more public meetings in the future.
The meetings next week mark the halfway point in the comprehensive plan process.
“The other meetings then, we’ll get to the point where we can actually present something and people can give us feedback on it,” Marvin said of future public meetings.
