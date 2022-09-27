Thirty people expressed frustration not only about rising property taxes and expanding budgets, but also the size of the room for Adams County’s joint public hearing on taxation Monday evening.

The hearing took place due to LB644, which was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 for the purpose of increased transparency for political subdivisions with property tax requests that increase by a certain amount over the previous year. This is the first year for the joint public hearing.

0
0
0
0
0