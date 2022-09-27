Thirty people expressed frustration not only about rising property taxes and expanding budgets, but also the size of the room for Adams County’s joint public hearing on taxation Monday evening.
The hearing took place due to LB644, which was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 for the purpose of increased transparency for political subdivisions with property tax requests that increase by a certain amount over the previous year. This is the first year for the joint public hearing.
Many of the speakers expressed annoyance with the location of the hearing, which took place in the county boardroom on the second floor of the Adams County Courthouse.
The room, which normally has 15-20 chairs set up, was standing room only and held about 50 people for most of the 90-minute joint public hearing.
A crowd gathered in the second-floor lobby outside the boardroom, as well.
Speakers who made their way in from the lobby cited crowd sizes from 70-300 people waiting outside the boardroom.
County Clerk Ramona Thomas said in an interview after the hearing that Monday’s meeting was held in the boardroom because traditionally no one attends county budget hearings.
She said she talked to another county clerk about this on Monday.
“Everybody booked their county board rooms because this was not anticipated to be what it was, and then those postcards came out,” she said. “At that moment we knew. Well, it was already advertised, so it was too late to switch venues. We had already said it was going to be here. It was too late to switch venues. The timeline was short. You couldn’t get another notice out. That is why it was here, because traditionally no one comes to these meetings, but we were completely blindsided by the misleading information on those postcards. It became apparent to us that yes, people are going to be upset because they are not going to understand it.”
Political subdivisions participating in this year’s hearing included Adams County, the city of Hastings, Adams Central Public Schools, Hastings Public Schools and Silver Lake Public Schools.
For Adams County, the 2022 proposed tax rate is .428530, up from .342147 in 2021. That means property owners would pay 42.853 cents in tax for every $100 in assessed value of taxable property they own to support county government.
The property tax request is increasing by 36% to $18,119,392, up from $13,332,228 for 2021-22.
The two main reasons for the county’s increase in property taxes are the bond payment for the new jail and increased expenses related to roads and personnel. This is the first fiscal year the county is making bond payments on the jail, which is scheduled to open in fall 2023.
For the city of Hastings, the operating budget increased 8% from the previous year — $177,119,996, compared to $164,264,625. That amount includes the utility department budget.
The city of Hastings’ valuation for 2022 increased by nearly 11% from 2021 — $1,766,801,196, compared to $1,598,486,814. The city’s tax rate is proposed to be reduced by 3% — .437015, down from .449687 last year. The proposed rate for this year would equal 43.7 cents per $100 of taxable assessed valuation.
The city levy rate has been at .449687 since 2016, and that same rate was the original recommendation for 2022-23, before valuations were certified.
In dollars and cents, the city is asking for a property tax revenue increase of 7% — $7,721,186, up from $7,188,187.
For Adams Central, the school district’s proposed spending and saving plan for 2022-23 includes a $17.22 million operating budget for the general fund, $2.12 million for the bond fund and $2.47 million for the special building fund. The $21.8 million total is up from $20.83 million for 2021-22.
The proposed budget would require $14.87 million in property tax revenue, including $12.43 million for the general fund, $1.43 million for the bond fund and $1 million for the special building fund. The $14.87 million total is up from $13.95 million for 2021-22 but can be collected with a property tax levy rate of 78.458 cents per $100 of taxable valuation, down from 79.235 cents per $100 valuation for the previous year.
More tax revenue can be collected with a lower tax rate because the school district’s total assessed property tax valuation grew from last year to this year. According to figures from county assessor’s offices, the Adams Central district’s total taxable valuation for 2022 increased to $1,895,112,488 from $1,760,528,447 for 2021 — an increase of nearly 8%.
For Hastings Public Schools, the district’s recommended tax rate — which remains unchanged — includes $1.12 per $100 taxable valuation for the general fund, which is the $1.05 state maximum plus 7-cent override, 20 cents per $100 for general obligation bond funds, and 2.2 cents per $100 for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund for a total levy of $1.342.
With the increase in valuation and the same tax rate in place, the school district would collect an additional $1.5 million in local taxes.
In revenue terms, however, the school district’s problem is the state aid formula. The state figures the cost to run a public school district and then subtracts available resources to come up with the amount of state aid provided.
The property tax requested by HPS is $19,333,419.
For Silver Lake Public School, the property tax request is $4,811,965.
Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget will exceed last year’s by 6.48%
Silver Lake proposes to adopt a property tax request that will cause its tax rate to be .617958 per $100 of assessed value.
Local officials have complained that tax information on the postcards educating the public about Monday’s hearing didn’t compare apples with apples from 2021 to 2022, so the increases stated on the postcards were larger than they will be in reality.
Whether a political subdivision needs to participate in the joint public hearing is determined by whether the entity’s tax request is above the allowable growth percentage. Allowable growth percentage is a 2% increase, plus a permitted real growth percentage increase.
According to LB644, the Nebraska law mandating the joint public hearing and related postcard notifications, the hearings had to occur at 6 p.m. between Sept. 17 and Sept. 28.
Political subdivisions must submit their budgets to the state by Sept. 30.
That deadline was moved back this year. It previously was Sept. 20.
The boards will hold their own budget hearings, as well.
The county budget hearing will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the county board room.
The city budget hearing will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers in the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
The Adams Central budget meeting begins 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Adams Central High School conference room.
Representatives for the entities represented on Monday encouraged members of the public frustrated about the tightened timeframe for the hearings and budget process to contact their state senators and express that frustration.
“The state Legislature set up this timeline,” Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider said. “We are as frustrated as many of you are. We’re stuck here listening to this and we had no voice in this process, either.”
Adams Central Superintendent Shawn Scott said the Legislature didn’t listen to school superintendents while setting up the hearing process.
“We tried to talk about some logic and reasoning in the whole process,” he said. “We didn’t get to see these postcards that went out. The first time we saw them was when we got them like everybody else. The county didn’t even get to see it.”
He said there was no difference in the budget process for Adams Central this year.
“Our budget process didn’t change this year at all, but I know the perception is that it did; it just didn’t,” he said. “We’ve been doing the same thing for the last 16 years. Our budget, yeah, it increased because of costs, but it’s at the average of what we’ve been doing the last 16 years.”
