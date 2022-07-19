Communication and public input are key as the city of Hastings begins work on its updated comprehensive plan.
The process will begin with a public meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hastings Museum in the Super Screen Theatre, 1330 N. Burlington Ave.
Communication and public input are key as the city of Hastings begins work on its updated comprehensive plan.
The process will begin with a public meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hastings Museum in the Super Screen Theatre, 1330 N. Burlington Ave.
The meeting will provide the opportunity for attendees to learn more about the timeline, objectives and future opportunities for public input. A brief question-and-answer session will allow for additional engagement with the planning team.
This is the city’s first comprehensive plan since Imagine Hastings, which was written in 2009.
Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said the comprehensive plan is very inclusive.
“A lot of people don’t understand the comprehensive plan is the kingpin of all plans,” she said. “The transportation and parking plan that we have is an aspect of the comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan can span many different areas of the community, everything from utilities to traffic to economics to health. It’s an all-encompassing plan. … No matter what you do as a profession, no matter what your goals are, you’re all a part of this community and you’re all invited to take part in this. There should be no one that wouldn’t have that opportunity in the community. It’s totally inclusive.”
Parnell-Rowe and her predecessors have talked about the importance of updating the comprehensive plan every 10 years because of changes within the community and across the United States. In this case, Hastings will have waited 14 years, with the final draft scheduled for completion in December 2023.
Greg Sinner, chairman of the Hastings Planning Commission, said updating the comprehensive plan allows the community to be proactive.
“It’s important any time you do a comp plan, but I think we’ve had a series of situations and applications that have come before the Planning Commission and also City Council in the last few years that have been a little controversial because they have to do with rezoning,” he said.
The comprehensive plan will help establish what areas are best suited for what type of development.
Sinner said local residents need to think about past situations, but also about what might occur.
“They need to dare to dream,” he said. “We’ve all been different places, no matter where, even if it’s Lincoln, Omaha or even if you have broader scope — Chicago, San Francisco, the whole United States and even beyond. We all see things and we say, ‘Boy, that’s neat. They’ve really got it put together well.’ Bring those ideas. Refer back to them. Share them. The big thing is communication.”
Team members who will be in attendance at the public meeting will include:
The public is invited to attend the meeting, but seating is limited. Video highlights of the session will be made available following the event.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.