Coffee with a Cop
Officers with the Hastings Police Department are inviting the public to visit and learn more about law enforcement in the city on Saturday.
Coffee with a Cop will be 8:30-10 a.m. at the Hastings Police Department, 317 S. Burlington Ave. The event will be held in the department’s auditorium, located on the third floor and accessible by elevator or stairs.
The event provides a chance for members of the public to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in a relaxed and casual setting.
No agenda or speeches are planned, but discussion topics will include department structure, traffic concerns and information about city patrols, city code violations, landlord/tenant issues, tickets and arrests, mental illness and drug use in the community.
Coffee will be provided, or attendees can bring a covered drink.
For more information, contact Capt. Jason Haase at 402-461-2380.
Hastings Development Services Department open house
The city of Hastings’ Development Services Department will welcome the public to its temporary offices July 27 for an open house.
The event runs 2-4 p.m. at 3505 Yost Ave. It’s intended to give the public a look at the department’s current offices and also introduce Chad Bunger, who began work in June as development services director.
The Development Services Department relocated to the Yost Avenue location recently pending City Council decisions about the future repair, renovation or demolition of the City Building downtown.
The city’s administration and finance departments are temporarily housed at the Landmark Center, 2727 W. Second St.
‘Cinderella’ auditions
RED CLOUD — Area young people are invited to audition July 31 for parts in the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Cinderella” at the Red Cloud Opera House here.
The show will be prepared by a local cast and crew, guided by two professional actor-directors, for performances Aug. 4 and 5.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre, headquartered in Missoula, Montana, conducts a weeklong theater residency at the Opera House each year in conjunction with Street Car Days, Red Cloud’s annual summer celebration the first weekend in August.
MCT shows run about an hour in length and feature singing, dancing and dialogue. The actor-directors bring with them all the costumes, props, sets and makeup needed for the production.
Parts in the upcoming show are available for children and youth entering first through 12th grades. Auditions begin at 10 a.m. sharp. No advance preparation is necessary.
Cast and crew members should plan to be available for daily rehearsals beginning Monday after auditions. The performances are 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 2 p.m. Aug. 5.
For show ticket information, call 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
